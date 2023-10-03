USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 0.38% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/JPY
|BULLISH
|12.43%
|87.57%
-40.95% Daily
-41.87% Weekly
-4.01% Daily
0.38% Weekly
-10.94% Daily
-7.94% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-31%
|-4%
|-9%
|Weekly
|-32%
|0%
|-6%
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 12.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11. The number of traders net-long is 40.95% lower than yesterday and 41.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.01% lower than yesterday and 0.38% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
