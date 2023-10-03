USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 0.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 12.43% 87.57% -40.95% Daily -41.87% Weekly -4.01% Daily 0.38% Weekly -10.94% Daily -7.94% Weekly

USD/JPY Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -31% -4% -9% Weekly -32% 0% -6%

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 12.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11. The number of traders net-long is 40.95% lower than yesterday and 41.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.01% lower than yesterday and 0.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.