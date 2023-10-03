 Skip to Content
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 0.38% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBULLISH12.43%87.57%

-40.95% Daily

-41.87% Weekly

-4.01% Daily

0.38% Weekly

-10.94% Daily

-7.94% Weekly

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -31% -4% -9%
Weekly -32% 0% -6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 12.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.04 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11. The number of traders net-long is 40.95% lower than yesterday and 41.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.01% lower than yesterday and 0.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

2023-09-29 14:23:34
2023-09-29 03:23:36
2023-09-28 10:23:38
2023-09-22 05:23:33
