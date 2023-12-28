NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BULLISH
|37.61%
|62.39%
-9.89% Daily
-27.43% Weekly
-1.09% Daily
15.74% Weekly
-4.60% Daily
-5.42% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|-1%
|-5%
|Weekly
|-27%
|16%
|-5%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 37.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.66 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64. The number of traders net-long is 9.89% lower than yesterday and 27.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.09% lower than yesterday and 15.74% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
