News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds the High Ground as $2080 Beckons
2023-12-27 13:20:32
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Guarded BoJ Leaves Yen on Offer
2023-12-27 06:51:52
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.

Research, Research Team

NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 15.74% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
NZD/USDBULLISH37.61%62.39%

-9.89% Daily

-27.43% Weekly

-1.09% Daily

15.74% Weekly

-4.60% Daily

-5.42% Weekly

NZD/USD Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% -1% -5%
Weekly -27% 16% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 37.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.66 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64. The number of traders net-long is 9.89% lower than yesterday and 27.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.09% lower than yesterday and 15.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

