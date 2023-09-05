NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.08% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|NZD/USD
|BEARISH
|80.80%
|19.20%
4.00% Daily
-2.86% Weekly
-9.48% Daily
-28.08% Weekly
1.11% Daily
-8.99% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|4%
|-8%
|1%
|Weekly
|-1%
|-24%
|-7%
NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 80.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.21 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60. The number of traders net-long is 4.00% higher than yesterday and 2.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.48% lower than yesterday and 28.08% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
