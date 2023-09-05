NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.08% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 80.80% 19.20% 4.00% Daily -2.86% Weekly -9.48% Daily -28.08% Weekly 1.11% Daily -8.99% Weekly

NZD/USD Bearish

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 4% -8% 1% Weekly -1% -24% -7%

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 80.80% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.21 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60. The number of traders net-long is 4.00% higher than yesterday and 2.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.48% lower than yesterday and 28.08% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.