FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 60.97% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|44.16%
|55.84%
-31.01% Daily
-35.17% Weekly
35.14% Daily
60.97% Weekly
-5.06% Daily
-2.73% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-15%
|16%
|-3%
|Weekly
|-17%
|35%
|1%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 44.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.26 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 19 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40, price has moved 2.89% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.01% lower than yesterday and 35.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.14% higher than yesterday and 60.97% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
