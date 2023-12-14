FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 60.97% from last week.

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 44.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.26 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 19 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40, price has moved 2.89% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.01% lower than yesterday and 35.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.14% higher than yesterday and 60.97% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,472.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.