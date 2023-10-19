FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 10, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.06% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|50.60%
|49.40%
55.95% Daily
31.67% Weekly
-33.41% Daily
-23.06% Weekly
-6.22% Daily
-2.56% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|56%
|-33%
|-6%
|Weekly
|32%
|-23%
|-3%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50, price has moved 1.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 55.95% higher than yesterday and 31.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.41% lower than yesterday and 23.06% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 10, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.