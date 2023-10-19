FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 10, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.06% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.60% 49.40% 55.95% Daily 31.67% Weekly -33.41% Daily -23.06% Weekly -6.22% Daily -2.56% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 56% -33% -6% Weekly 32% -23% -3%

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50, price has moved 1.54% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 55.95% higher than yesterday and 31.67% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 33.41% lower than yesterday and 23.06% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 10, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.