FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.06% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|48.16%
|51.84%
-12.32% Daily
-23.20% Weekly
25.26% Daily
28.06% Weekly
3.83% Daily
-3.09% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-12%
|25%
|4%
|Weekly
|-23%
|28%
|-3%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 02 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50, price has moved 1.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.32% lower than yesterday and 23.20% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.26% higher than yesterday and 28.06% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
