FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.06% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 48.16% 51.84% -12.32% Daily -23.20% Weekly 25.26% Daily 28.06% Weekly 3.83% Daily -3.09% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -12% 25% 4% Weekly -23% 28% -3%

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.16% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 02 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50, price has moved 1.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.32% lower than yesterday and 23.20% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.26% higher than yesterday and 28.06% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 02, 2023 10:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,504.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.