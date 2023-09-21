France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 10:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,344.90.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.49% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|50.49%
|49.51%
72.58% Daily
61.40% Weekly
-23.62% Daily
-25.49% Weekly
6.29% Daily
2.32% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|75%
|-25%
|6%
|Weekly
|65%
|-26%
|3%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 14 when France 40 traded near 7,344.90, price has moved 1.87% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 72.58% higher than yesterday and 61.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.62% lower than yesterday and 25.49% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 10:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,344.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
