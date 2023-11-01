EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Looks Vulnerable as All Eyes Shift to FOMC
2023-11-01 08:04:07
Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Fed Policy Outlook to Dictate Market Trend
2023-10-31 22:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Flirt with $2000 Level, Eyeing the FOMC Meeting for Fresh Impetus
2023-10-31 15:30:06
S&P 500 and Gold (XAU/USD) Take Diverging Paths Ahead of a Raft of Data Releases
2023-10-30 18:24:25
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
More View More
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team

Share:

EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.01% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH50.08%49.92%

20.00% Daily

8.53% Weekly

-20.35% Daily

-15.01% Weekly

-4.22% Daily

-4.65% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -20% -4%
Weekly 9% -15% -5%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 18 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.15% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.00% higher than yesterday and 8.53% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.35% lower than yesterday and 15.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
2023-10-27 15:23:38
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 05 when Germany 40 traded near 15,103.30.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 05 when Germany 40 traded near 15,103.30.
2023-10-23 09:23:35
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 10, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 10, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,617.50.
2023-10-19 08:23:52
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Nov 1, 2023