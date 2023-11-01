EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 15.01% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|50.08%
|49.92%
20.00% Daily
8.53% Weekly
-20.35% Daily
-15.01% Weekly
-4.22% Daily
-4.65% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|20%
|-20%
|-4%
|Weekly
|9%
|-15%
|-5%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 50.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 18 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.15% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.00% higher than yesterday and 8.53% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.35% lower than yesterday and 15.01% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
