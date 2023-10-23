Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 05 when Germany 40 traded near 15,103.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.09% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BEARISH
|67.77%
|32.23%
21.54% Daily
31.97% Weekly
-0.65% Daily
-28.09% Weekly
13.38% Daily
3.98% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|24%
|-5%
|13%
|Weekly
|32%
|-41%
|-5%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 67.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.10 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 40 since Oct 05 when Germany 40 traded near 15,103.30. The number of traders net-long is 21.54% higher than yesterday and 31.97% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.65% lower than yesterday and 28.09% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.