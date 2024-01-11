 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-01-10 18:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
News
Dow and Nikkei 225 rally, but Hang Seng Slips Lower Again
2024-01-09 11:30:01
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
News
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 and the US Dollar React?
2024-01-11 01:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 14:41:08
News
US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-01-10 18:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
News
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 and the US Dollar React?

US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 and the US Dollar React?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

What's on this page

GOLD PRICE, NASDAQ 100, US DOLLAR FORECAST:

  • The December U.S. inflation report will steal the limelight on Thursday
  • While core CPI is seen moderating on a year-over-year basis, the headline gauge is expected to reaccelerate, creating a headache for the Fed
  • Gold prices, yields, the U.S. dollar and the Nasdaq 100 will be quite sensitive to the consumer price index data

Most Read: US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100

Wall Street will be on high alert on Thursday when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, as the data could guide the Federal Reserve's next moves in terms of monetary policy and, therefore, the timing of the first interest rate cut.

December headline CPI is seen increasing 0.2% m-o-m, pushing the annual rate to 3.2% from 3.1% - a setback for the Fed, whose goal is to return inflation to 2.0% over the long term. The core gauge, for its part, is forecast to have risen 0.3% m-o-m, with the 12-month related reading easing to 3.8% from 4.0% previously.

US INFLATION TREND

image1.png

Source: BLS

To gauge potential market response, it's crucial to watch how the inflation figures match up against consensus estimates, keeping in mind two possible scenarios: an upside surprise in the data or lower-than-projected numbers.

For an extensive overview of gold’s medium-term outlook, which incorporates insights from fundamental and technical analysis, download our Q1 trading forecast now!

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

EXPECTATIONS FOR DECEMBER INFLATION DATA

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

A hot CPI report that surpasses forecasts will likely prompt traders to unwind dovish bets on the Fed’s path, sending Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar sharply higher. This outcome will be bearish for gold as well as stocks, potentially delivering an unexpected blow to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Conversely, a benign report on consumer prices with milder-than-anticipated figures, especially on core metrics, may validate aggressive wagers on rate reductions in 2024, setting the stage for yields and the greenback to resume their slump. This scenario would be bullish for gold and risk assets.

Markets are currently pricing in about 130 basis points of easing for this new year, but with the U.S. economy holding up remarkably well and showing signs of stabilizing, the FOMC will be reluctant to slash borrowing costs meaningfully, especially if price stability remains elusive. It is for this reason that the December CPI report will take on added significance this time around.

Want to know if the U.S. dollar will rally or lose ground in the coming months? Find all the answers in our Q1 trading forecast. Grab your copy now!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

2024 FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLIED RATES

A graph of different colored lines Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

