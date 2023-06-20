 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Grinds in Tight Range as Breakout Beckons
2023-06-20 12:30:11
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Hawks Welcome Further Hikes but for How Long?
2023-06-19 15:09:20
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
More Signs of Natural Gas in Bottoming Process; Sentiment Points to Upside in Crude Oil
2023-06-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains
2023-06-20 09:30:16
Asia Day Ahead: Lingering Market Doubts on Fed’s Hawkish Guidance
2023-06-16 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar, Powell, BOE, Japan Inflation, RBA Minutes
2023-06-18 16:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
GBPUSD Lower But Well Supported As Markets Expect BoE Hike
2023-06-19 11:32:27
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Treads Water as US Dollar Steadies and GBP Rolls Over Ahead of BoE
2023-06-20 06:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Wall Street Rally Pauses Ahead of Series of Fedspeak
2023-06-19 01:30:00
More View More
US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains

US Markets Return to Action, Dow Futures Rise, Nasdaq 100 Trades Sideways, CAC 40 Gains

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article written by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Analysis, Prices, and Charts

Dow futures point towards gains

Friday’s price action saw the index briefly hit its highest level since December. Monday’s thin trading witnessed a modest drop, but the general move higher from the May low is intact.

Further upside targets 34,661 from early December, and then on to the December high at 34,941. Short-term trendline support from late May underpins the index, so a move back below 34,000 would be needed to suggest some near-term consolidation or potential pullback.

Beyond the December high, the April 2022 high of around 35,800 come into play.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart - June 20, 2023

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Nasdaq 100 drifts in early trading

The Nasdaq’s run shows no sign of slowing, though having reached the March 2022 highs again and after a 1300-point move in a month some consolidation should be expected. Given how overstretched the index is, a pullback towards trendline support from late May might wipe 500 points off the index. However, this would still leave the uptrend intact.

A move back below 14,000 would be needed to suggest a more substantial pullback.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart - June 20, 2023

CAC 40 pushes off Monday low

European markets hit some selling on Monday, and the CAC40 fell back from the 50-day SMA. Short-term trendline support from the May low could soon be tested, and if this is broken and the 100-day SMA is lost the May low could come back into view.

A revival above the 50-day SMA will rapidly bring the index to a test of trendline support from April, and above 7400 the 7500 and 7587 become the next upside targets.

CAC 40 Daily Price Chart - June 20, 2023

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE, DAX, S&P 500 Outlook: Indices Begin Week on a More Cautious Note
FTSE, DAX, S&P 500 Outlook: Indices Begin Week on a More Cautious Note
2023-06-19 09:30:15
Indices Continue to Rally Despite ECB’s Eighth Consecutive Rate Hike
Indices Continue to Rally Despite ECB’s Eighth Consecutive Rate Hike
2023-06-16 09:00:09
S&P 500 Reignites Bullish Momentum After FOMC Price Discovery
S&P 500 Reignites Bullish Momentum After FOMC Price Discovery
2023-06-15 15:41:07
Dow and CAC40 Drop Back from Weekly Highs but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
Dow and CAC40 Drop Back from Weekly Highs but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-06-15 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023
France 40
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 20, 2023