US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yield Go Lower?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yield Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-10-11 15:58:02
More View More
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yield Go Lower?

US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yield Go Lower?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

US Dollar, Federal Reserve, FOMC Minutes, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, Treasury Yields - Talking Points

  • The US Dollar is on the backfoot on Fed speak and FOMC minutes
  • Treasury yields might have assisted the Fed but that picture could change
  • PPI beat forecasts and attention now turns to CPI. Will it move the US Dollar?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US Dollar has been struggling this week against the Euro, Sterling and Swiss Franc but it has faired better against the Yen and commodity-linked currencies.

Undermining the outlook for the ‘big dollar’ has been the notable tilt in the stance of the Federal Reserve.

Until this week, the debate had been symmetrically focussed on a hike or no hike scenario for the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

However, in the last few days, the market has seen a shift toward the risks for policy going forward being balanced and this has opened the prospect of a potential cut at some stage further down the track.

The less hawkish rhetoric started on Monday from several Fed speakers and has continued into the middle of the week, culminating with the release of the FOMC meeting minutes from the September conclave overnight.

The commentary from Fed members Jefferson, Logan, Kashkari and Daly, among others, pointed to the higher yields at the back end of the Treasury curve effectively doing some of the desired tightening for the Fed without them having to raise the short-end target rate.

The benchmark 10-year bond nudged 4.88% last Friday, the highest return for the low-risk asset since 2007. It collapsed to trade below 4.55% overnight and remains near that level at the time of going to print, potentially undoing some of the Fed’s desired tightening.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

From the FOMC minutes released yesterday, the statement specifically said, “Participants generally judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the Committee’s goals had become more two-sided.”

With the Fed appearing to signal a reluctance to hike and the tumbling of Treasury yields, not surprisingly, the US Dollar has been languishing against most of the major currencies.

The Swiss Franc has seen the largest gains this week reversing the moves of last week when USD/CHF made a seven-month high.

A benign inflation environment there has allowed the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to refrain from aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Its target rate of 1.75% is well below that of the other major central banks other than the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which has a negative interest rate policy (NIRP).

US PPI data overnight came in hotter than expected at 2.2% year-on-year to the end of September against 1.6% anticipated.

Later today the focus will be on US CPI but it appears that it would take a large miss to reshape the market’s outlook for the Fed’s rate path.

A Bloomberg survey of economists is estimating that year-on-year headline CPI will be 3.7% to the end of September. To learn more about trading the news, click on the banner below.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TREASURY YIELDS ACROSS THE CURVE

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Looks Set to Arrest 4-Day Slump, Finding Support at the 20-Day MA
USD/CAD Looks Set to Arrest 4-Day Slump, Finding Support at the 20-Day MA
2023-10-11 19:48:02
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-10-11 15:58:02
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
USD/CHF
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023