The Collapse of Central Bank Forward Guidance
2023 was a year that lessened the stature of central bank forward guidance. Forward guidance is a tool used by central banks to communicate monetary policy projections. Historically, markets viewed this messaging in high regard as it often tied into relatively accurate outcomes. This year, forward guidance regularly misaligned with incoming economic data that includes the ECB and Federal Reserve alike. The resultant impact is one of increased volatility while creating doubt around the central bank's credibility. Many of the global central banks now place emphasis on ‘data dependency’ to assist in outlining an accurate rate path.
The implication for traders and investors is less reliance on forward guidance but greater understanding of economic data to make rational trading decisions. The DailyFX educational section contains many of these fundamental concepts and how it can influence financial markets. Inflation and labour markets will continue to be closely monitored in 2024 as central banks look to unwind its tight monetary policy stances without reigniting inflationary pressures.
From a technical analysis standpoint, price action in and around data releases has generated greater volatility and, therefore, risk management has become even more important. My trading goal for 2024 will be to consistently analyse economic data while maintaining strict risk management techniques.
