The Collapse of Central Bank Forward Guidance

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Dec 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Dec 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Slides on Conflicting Red Sea Reports, EIA Numbers Ahead
2023-12-28 15:00:13
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Dec 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Dec 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds the High Ground as $2080 Beckons
2023-12-27 13:20:32
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Dec 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Dec 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Guarded BoJ Leaves Yen on Offer
2023-12-27 06:51:52
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
The Collapse of Central Bank Forward Guidance

The Collapse of Central Bank Forward Guidance

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

2023 was a year that lessened the stature of central bank forward guidance. Forward guidance is a tool used by central banks to communicate monetary policy projections. Historically, markets viewed this messaging in high regard as it often tied into relatively accurate outcomes. This year, forward guidance regularly misaligned with incoming economic data that includes the ECB and Federal Reserve alike. The resultant impact is one of increased volatility while creating doubt around the central bank's credibility. Many of the global central banks now place emphasis on 'data dependency' to assist in outlining an accurate rate path.

The implication for traders and investors is less reliance on forward guidance but greater understanding of economic data to make rational trading decisions. The DailyFX educational section contains many of these fundamental concepts and how it can influence financial markets. Inflation and labour markets will continue to be closely monitored in 2024 as central banks look to unwind its tight monetary policy stances without reigniting inflationary pressures.

From a technical analysis standpoint, price action in and around data releases has generated greater volatility and, therefore, risk management has become even more important. My trading goal for 2024 will be to consistently analyse economic data while maintaining strict risk management techniques.

