SARB MPC Meeting Review and Rand Price Outlook

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
Gold and Silver After the Fed: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk to Higher Treasury Yields
2023-09-21 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: BoE Hints at Peak Rates after Vote to Hold, GBP Offered
2023-09-21 11:30:26
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Remains at Risk After the Fed, Retail Traders Unwind USD/JPY Bullish Bets
2023-09-21 05:00:00
AUD/USD Charts Bullish Technical Setup as USD/JPY Defies Channel Resistance
2023-09-20 21:30:00
More View More
SARB MPC Meeting Review and Rand Price Outlook

SARB MPC Meeting Review and Rand Price Outlook

Shaun Murison, CFTe, Technical Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

The ZAR’s reaction to the SARB MPC decision and policy statement was relatively muted as the decision was in line with consensus, and guidance from the central bank was mostly like that issued in the previous meeting and address. On a positive note, we did see a slight upward revision to the outlook for GDP in 2023.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Key Takeaways from the SARB MPC meeting:

1. The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to maintain the repurchase rate at 8.25%

2. The global economy is projected to experience steady but modest growth, with the international growth forecast remaining largely unchanged at 2.6% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.

3. The South African Reserve Bank has revised its GDP growth forecast upward from 0.4% to 0.7% for the year.

4. Expenditure by firms, households, and the government remains positive in real terms, but household disposable income growth is sluggish, and debt service costs have risen.

5. Inflation prospects are marginally positive, with minimal pressure from GDP growth. Rising oil prices and South Africa's increasing external financing needs are concerning, leading to higher long-term borrowing costs and a depreciating rand against the US dollar. There are inflation threats from high food prices and electricity costs

SARB MPC

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has chosen to maintain the repurchase rate at 8.25% per annum, a move aimed at stabilizing inflation expectations around the midpoint of the target band and mitigating the economic repercussions of high inflation. The MPC's decisions going forward will rely heavily on data and will be sensitive to the balance of risks.

According to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the global economy is expected to witness a steady but modest growth trajectory. The international growth forecast remains largely unaltered at 2.6% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.

In terms of the domestic economy, the SARB has revised its GDP growth forecast upward from 0.4% to 0.7% for the year. However, South Africa's economic growth has been inconsistent and is highly susceptible to new shocks. Factors such as improved logistics and a decrease in load-shedding or an increase in energy supply could potentially bolster growth significantly.

However, South Africa is grappling with challenges including escalating electricity load-shedding and declining prices for commodity exports. Constraints in energy and logistics are hampering economic activity and escalating costs. Adverse global climatic events and intensified El Niño conditions are posing additional risks to the agricultural outlook.

On the demand and investment front, expenditure by firms, households, and the government remains positive in real terms. Even though household disposable income growth is sluggish, debt service costs for households have escalated. However, credit growth to households and corporates has seen an increase compared to the previous year. The investment forecast for South Africa has been revised upward to 7.7%.

Inflation prospects are marginally positive, with minimal pressure on inflation from GDP growth. However, rising oil prices and South Africa's increasing external financing needs are concerning. Long-term borrowing costs have surged, and the rand has depreciated against the US dollar. The inflation forecasts present a blend of moderation and risks, with high food price inflation and electricity prices posing clear inflation threats.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Shaun Murison, CFTe

Start Course

The USD/ZAR

The rand is currently finding more short-term direction from macro events than those of which are local. Risk off trade has followed a more hawkish US Federal Reserve overnight who suggested that rates could stay higher for longer.

The USD/ZAR currently trades within a short-term consolidation between levels 18.75 (support) and 19.10 (resistance).

A close above 19.10 would consider an upside breakout with 19.35 the initial upside resistance target from the move. In this scenario a move below the mid-point of the current range might be used as a stop loss consideration in this scenario.

A close below 18.75 would consider a downside breakout with 18.40 the initial support target from the move. In this scenario a move above the mid-point of the current range might be used as a stop loss consideration in this scenario.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Breaking News: BoE Hints at Peak Rates after Vote to Hold, GBP Offered
GBP Breaking News: BoE Hints at Peak Rates after Vote to Hold, GBP Offered
2023-09-21 11:30:26
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
AUD Price Forecast: FOMC Weighing on Aussie Dollar
AUD Price Forecast: FOMC Weighing on Aussie Dollar
2023-09-21 07:58:39
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
ZAR/JPY
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023
USD/ZAR
Clock icon 42m
Last updated: Sep 21, 2023