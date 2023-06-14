Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains as the US Dollar Frets ahead of the Fed after Benign CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-06-14 06:00:00
US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
2023-06-13 12:58:24
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up After Plunge, Demand Worries Dominate
2023-06-13 11:30:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Peels Lower Despite Soft US Dollar Ahead of the Fed. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-14 01:00:00
Gold Price Flirts with Support as US CPI Shapes Views Ahead of the Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 05:01:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
GBP Breaking News: Searing UK Jobs Report Lifts Pound
2023-06-13 06:38:55
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Slides as BoJ Sees Little Need to Tweak YCC in June
2023-06-09 10:30:07
More View More
Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article written by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, and S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 continues to be range bound

​The FTSE 100 continues to sideways trade in a low volatility range as the British economy expands 0.2% in April, recovering from a 0.3% drop in March, and in line with expectations.

​The technical levels to watch for a potential break out of the range are Tuesday’s 7,611 high and last week’s 7,546 low and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,545. ​While Friday’s low at 7,546 underpins, the late May and current June highs at 7,655 to 7,660 may still be reached.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart - June 14, 2023

DAX 40 ploughs ahead

​The DAX 40 is still trying to reach its May all-time high at 16,333 as German wholesale prices fall for a second straight month by 2.6% year-on-year in May.

​For the all-time record high to be reached, Tuesday’s high at 16,248 needs to be overcome. Short-term it acts as resistance and as long as it does, a slip back towards Monday’s high at 16,161 may ensue ahead of today’s US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) June rate decision and Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) anticipated 25 basis-point rate hike.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart - June 14, 2023

S&P 500 trades at levels last seen in April 2022

​​On Tuesday the S&P 500 rallied for a fourth consecutive day to its 14-month high at 4,375 ahead of Wednesday’s US Fed rate decision at which the central bank is widely expected not to hike its rates but rather do so in July. ​Above 4,375 lies the minor psychological 4,400 level and further up the 4,421 March 2022 peak. Slips should find support around the August 2022 peak at 4,325.

​If not, a break out of a rising wedge formation could lead to a swift reversal to the downside if last Thursday’s 4,257 low were to be fallen through as well.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart - June 14, 2023

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

