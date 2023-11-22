 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Leaking Lower Ahead of Thanksgiving Break
2023-11-22 11:04:51
US Dollar Index (DXY) Continues Recovery as FOMC Minutes Have Minimal Impact
2023-11-21 19:26:49
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Latest: Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2023-11-21 13:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Starts the Week Lower, FOMC Minutes Next
2023-11-20 15:42:30
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Autumn Statement: Tax Cuts, Business Investment and Debt Reduction
2023-11-22 14:06:37
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for FOMC as Markets Process UK Borrowing
2023-11-21 07:52:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Hopeful for Softer USD
2023-11-22 12:30:53
USD/JPY Latest: Yen Strengthens Ahead of Japanese CPI Report
2023-11-21 16:41:22
More View More
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again

Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil (Brent, WTI) News and Analysis

  • EIA storage figures reveal increasing stock levels – keeping prices suppressed
  • Brent crude pullback has proven to be short lived after failing to surpass 200 SMA
  • WTI revealing a bearish formation (evening star) at notable level of resistance
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

EIA Storage Figures Reveal Increasing Stock Levels – Keeping Prices Suppressed

Cushing storage levels revealed another sizeable build even after last week’s double dose of rising stock levels – helping continue the slide in oil prices.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Oil prices have continued to drop ever since a notable turn in fundamental data in the US which itself, followed on from very weak data in Europe and China. The pessimistic economic outlook has led forward-looking markets to price in lower oil demand if the global economy is set to contract in the coming months and quarters.

OPEC and its allies known as OPEC + was scheduled to reconvene on Saturday amid rising speculation of extended supply cuts which typically results in rising oil prices. Breaking news confirms that the meeting has now been delayed to the 30th of November with analysts pointing to potentially differing views in the group as the reason for the delay but this is yet to be confirmed.

Today’s price action tested the crucial 200-day simple moving average (SMA) before heading lower. The 200 SMA roughly coincides with the $82 level – a prior pivot point for the commodity. The next level of support appears via the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the broader 2020 to 2022 move at $77 before the $71.50 level comes into focus. Resistance remains back at the 200 SMA.

Oil (Brent) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

The WTI chart highlights a similar dynamic, with the chart portraying the same rejection of the 200 SMA, just above the significant long-term level of $77.40 (see monthly chart further down). Support is at the prior swing low at $72.50, followed by $67 - which is the lower level identified by the Biden administration to replenish SPR storage, something that is now due to take years to complete.

The formation of an evening star adds to the bearish sentiment and even though it appears within a mature trend, revealed a notable rejection at the 200 SMA.

Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -26% 3%
Weekly 3% -25% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The monthly chart helps to isolate the significant long-term level of $77.40 – a level that has provided multiple major reversals/pivot points in the past.

Oil (WTI) Monthly Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Latest: Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Latest: Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2023-11-21 13:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Starts the Week Lower, FOMC Minutes Next
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Starts the Week Lower, FOMC Minutes Next
2023-11-20 15:42:30
Oil Latest – US Crude Trying to Nudge Higher After Another Week of Heavy Losses
Oil Latest – US Crude Trying to Nudge Higher After Another Week of Heavy Losses
2023-11-17 13:00:41
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 22, 2023