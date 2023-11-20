 Skip to Content
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow

Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

OIL PRICE FORECAST:

  • Oil Recovery Now Up 7%+ from Last Week's Lows with $80 a Barrel Now in Sight.
  • Speculation Continues to Mount Around Further Supply Cuts from OPEC+ as the Organization Meets Later this Month.
  • Technical Hurdles Ahead May Prove Insignificant as Sentiment and OPEC Concerns Keep Bulls Interested.
  • To Learn More About Price Action, Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Section.

Most Read: What is OPEC and What is Their Role in Global Markets?

Oil prices have continued their strong recovery from last Friday with gains of around 2.7% at the time of writing. Friday saw the rally begin largely on concerns of the fresh sanctions package by the EU on Russian Oil and continued this morning as speculation around further OPEC cuts grow.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

OPEC + TO INTRODUCE FURTHER CUTS?

Markets have not been so bearish on Oil price in a while as a global slowdown has emboldened bears of late. Having said that there is also growing speculation that further supply cuts may be on the way with OPEC looking to maintain stability and keep Oil prices above the $80 a barrel mark.

OPEC+ meets later this month and according to a source the group do believe that more may be needed to maintain Oil prices above the $80 a barrel mark. OPEC faced backlash when they initially started the supply cuts, however they have been vindicated given the macro environment and movements in Oil prices throughout 2023. Surprisingly we heard today that the UAE will be allowed to increase supply of Oil under terms of the current deal. Abu Dhabi is poised to increase output after winning a concession at the group’s most recent meeting in June. Abu Dhabi argued that long-standing production limits failed to account for capacity additions made in recent years. This has surprisingly had little impact on the Oil price today as market still fear production cuts from other member states.

Further adding to a bearish narrative is the Venezuela conundrum. The South American nations continues to make moves to boost production after the lifting of sanctions and could return to decent levels of production in 2024 which could add a further challenge to supply and demand dynamics.

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE REST OF THE WEEK

Inventories will likely be key this week as we have seen a slight uptick in stockpiles of late which contributed to the recent selloff. Last week also saw an increase in the number of Oil rigs operated by US companies rose last week, this was the first gain in 3 weeks. This usually serves as an indicator for future output, and it will thus be interesting to see if the rig count continues to improve.

image1.pngimage2.pngimage3.pngA screenshot of a list of oil prices Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

From a technical perspective both WTI and Brent have rallied today, both up around 2.7%. The technicals did hint at a recovery today as Friday’s daily candle did close as a bullish inside bar. Despite a gap lower over the weekend Oil prices continued to rise with WTI now running into resistance provided by the 200-day MA resting around 78.13.

Looking at structure and we remain bearish overall with a daily candle close above the 78.55 mark needed to confirm a change in structure. This would be a good sign that we could push higher and reclaim the $80 a barrel mark, with a failure to do so likely leading to a retest of the recent lows or a potential fresh low around the 70.12 support area.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart – November 20, 2023

Source: TradingView

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment data tells us that 80% of Traders are currently holding LONG positions. Given the contrarian view to client sentiment at DailyFX, are Oil prices destined to return to the $70 a barrel mark?

For a more in-depth look at WTI/Oil Sentiment and Ways to Incorporate it Into Your Trading, Download the Free Guide Below.

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 39% 3%
Weekly -13% 16% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Brent Oil Daily Chart – November 20, 2023

Source: TradingView

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 80.26
  • 77.50
  • 75.00

Resistance levels:

  • 83.76
  • 85.70
  • 87.75

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

