​​Nikkei 225 Under Pressure on Hawkish BoJ but FTSE 100, DAX 40 Positive

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rallies into Key Resistance, Will the 50-day MA Cap Further Upside?
2023-09-11 08:00:09
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, ECB, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, US CPI, AUD/USD, Jobs Data
2023-09-10 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
More View More
​​Nikkei 225 Under Pressure on Hawkish BoJ but FTSE 100, DAX 40 Positive

​​Nikkei 225 Under Pressure on Hawkish BoJ but FTSE 100, DAX 40 Positive

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nikkei 225, Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 still tries to push ahead

​​Last week the FTSE 100 outperformed its European and US counterparts by ending the week up 0.2% and not in the red like the others as the index benefitted from the rise in oil and gas prices. The UK blue chip index is seen breaking through its July-to-September downtrend line at 7,485, attacking the early September high at 7,524. Further up the early July peak can be spotted at 7,532 ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,638.

​Minor support can be seen along the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,475 and also at the 7,437 early August low as well as the 7,419 late August low.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Download the Free FTSE 100 Sentiment Guide

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 17% 3%
Weekly -15% 19% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 to open up after dismal week

​The DAX 40 dropped 1.2% last week as Euro Zone growth worries, a rising US dollar and yields pushed the index to a two-week low at 15,575 before stabilizing on Friday. While last week’s low at 15,575 holds on a daily chart closing basis, the 24 August high and July-to-September downtrend line at 15,895 may be revisited. This scenario would become more likely if today’s daily chart close were to be made above Friday’s 15,787 daily candlestick “Hammer” high which would trigger a bullish technical reversal signal. ​Slightly further up meanders the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 15,927.

​Were last week’s low at 15,575 to fall through on a daily chart closing basis, though, the 200-day SMA and August low at 15,514 to 15,469 would be back in sight.

​ DAX 40 Daily Chart

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 opens lower

​Following last week’s slide in line with other major global stock indices on worsening sentiment, the Nikkei 225 also began this week on a weaker footing.​The index dropped by half a percentage point as the governor of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Kazuo Ueda signaled that the negative rates policy could be ended by the start of 2024 if wage inflation were to persist. ​The Nikkei 225 touched the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 32,411.9 which so far acted as interim support. Below it the August-to-September tentative uptrend line can be found at 32,294.0 which would be expected to hold, though.

​A rise above Monday’s 32,759.0 intraday high is needed for at least a minor bottom to be formed.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by IG
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After a Tough Week
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Try to Stabilize After a Tough Week
2023-09-08 09:30:35
Asian Indices Look for Upward Momentum: Hang Seng, Kospi, Straits Times Index Setups
Asian Indices Look for Upward Momentum: Hang Seng, Kospi, Straits Times Index Setups
2023-09-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Gap Lower as Apple Leads Tech Sector Rout
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Gap Lower as Apple Leads Tech Sector Rout
2023-09-07 15:13:34
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 11, 2023