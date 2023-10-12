Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
2023-10-12 06:55:38
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
More View More
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides

Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

US CPI KEY POINTS:

MOST READ: USD/CAD Looks Set to Arrest 4-Day Slump, Finding Support at the 20-Day MA

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the U.S. dollar Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US headline inflation YoY in September held steady at 3.7% in line with estimates while Core CPI YoY hit a 24-month low and dropped from the 4.3% print recorded last month. The Core inflation print is the lowest since September 2021. The MoM CPI print came in above estimates but also fell from the previous print of 0.6%.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase. An increase in the gasoline index was also a major contributor to all items monthly rise. While the major energy component indexes were mixed in September, the energy index rose 1.5 percent over the month.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

DOVISH FED RHETORIC AND THE OUTLOOK MOVING FORWARD

The US Dollar has come under selling pressure this week on the back of dovish comments from Federal Reserve Officials. PPI data did tick higher yesterday but drilling deeper into the numbers and the increase was not as bad as the print suggested. It is also important to note that PPI does not always have a direct impact on CPI figure and tends to have a lag as well.

Fed Policymaker Rafael Bostic also mentioned yesterday that stalling inflation could be a sign that the Fed need to do more, which makes todays data release all the more intriguing. The rally in risk assets and particularly US equities hint that market participants believe the Fed is most likely done on the rate hike front. This despite an uptick in the two preceding headline inflation prints after the yearly low of 3% achieved in June.

Looking ahead and another uptick in inflation could add some short-term volatility and outlook but is unlikely to have an impact over the medium and longer term as more data will be needed. The data release does justify the Fed rhetoric of higher for longer but does not change the picture for the Fed just yet in terms of tightening further. Demand, labor market dynamics and household savings are likely to determine whether another hike may be needed over the coming weeks. Regarding household savings, Fed Policymaker Collins stated that as household savings continue to dwindle the economy should become more responsive to policy, something we have touched on over the past 6 weeks or so I various articles and videos.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

MARKET REACTION

GBPUSD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

The initial reaction saw GBPUSD Dip about 40 pips and back below the 1.2300 mark as the DXY advanced looking to snap a 6-day losing streak. At present support is being provided by the 20-day MA with a break lower likely to see a return to the 1.2200 mark (pink box on the chart). Should the DXY fail to hold onto gains in the US session we could be in for a retest of the 1.2300 mark and key resistance around the 1.23700 may come into focus.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment Data which shows retail traders are 68% net-long on GBPUSD. Given the contrarian view adopted here at DailyFX, is GBPUSD destined to fall back toward the recent lows in the mid 1.20's?

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 2% -1%
Weekly -7% 10% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
2023-10-12 06:55:38
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023