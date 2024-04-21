 Skip to Content
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY - BoJ, US GDP, Core PCE, Big Tech Earnings
2024-04-21 17:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Await US GDP & Core PCE - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-21 06:00:00
News
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
News
Dow retreat slows and S&P 500 holds above 5000, while Hang Seng rallies sharply
2024-04-18 10:04:10
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY - BoJ, US GDP, Core PCE, Big Tech Earnings
2024-04-21 17:00:00
US Dollar Braced for Further Swings in Risk as Middle East Conflict Escalates
2024-04-19 10:30:14
News
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Await US GDP & Core PCE - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-21 06:00:00
British Pound Trade Setups & Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2024-04-18 23:00:05
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY - BoJ, US GDP, Core PCE, Big Tech Earnings
2024-04-21 17:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Await US GDP & Core PCE - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-21 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY - BoJ, US GDP, Core PCE, Big Tech Earnings

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Most Read: US Dollar Forecast: Markets Await US GDP & Core PCE - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

Following a brief surge in geopolitical tensions, traders may find relief in Iran's decision not to further retaliate against Israel's countermove, signaling a potential de-escalation in the Middle East and a return to focus on fundamental market drivers.

Curious about what lies ahead for the U.S. dollar? Explore all the insights in our quarterly forecast!

Economic Data in the Spotlight

The upcoming week promises significant economic data releases that could sway market sentiment. Of particular interest are the US GDP for the first quarter and March's core PCE data, a key inflation indicator for the Fed. Recent strong figures in retail sales, CPI, and PPI suggest that these reports could potentially exceed expectations.

Should the data prove hotter than anticipated, investors might conclude that the US economy remains resilient, and inflation is proving stubbornly persistent. This scenario could prompt a repricing of expectations, with traders betting on the Fed maintaining higher interest rates for longer and a shallower easing cycle than previously thought – a bullish outcome for U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar.

image1.png

If you're looking for a broader perspective on U.S. equity indices, make sure to download our Q2 stock market trading guide.

Earnings Season Heats Up

First-quarter earnings season marches on, with major tech companies slated to report their results. Tesla, Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft will offer insights into the corporate landscape. Strong earnings could lift market sentiment and bolster major indices, while disappointing results could raise concerns about economic challenges ahead.

image2.png

The Japanese yen may be headed in various directions based on the Bank of Japan's policy decision.

Central Bank Watch: Eyes on the BoJ

Central banks continue to command attention, with the Bank of Japan's policy decision in the spotlight. Traders will closely analyze guidance for clues on the BoJ's stance on rate hikes. If the bank indicates a lack of urgency for further increases, pressure on the Japanese yen could intensify. However, given the yen's recent decline, the BoJ might adopt a slightly more hawkish stance to counteract currency weakness.

image3.png

Key Takeaways

The coming week promises to be action-packed as traders navigate a mix of geopolitical developments, pivotal economic data releases, earnings reports, and central bank communications. Staying informed about these events will be crucial for traders looking to capitalize on market movements and manage their risk exposure.

For a comprehensive look at the variables that may affect financial markets and stir up volatility in the upcoming trading sessions, explore the meticulously curated assortment of critical forecasts provided by the DailyFX team.

Gold's fundamental and technical outlook will be important to watch in the coming quarter.

FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL FORECASTS

British Pound Weekly Forecast: Lighter Data Week Could Mean Some Respite

The Pound is holding above 1.2400 but is under clear pressure and the bulls will have a fight on their hands to keep it above that psychologically important level this week.

Euro Weekly Forecast: Geopolitics and Heavyweight US Data Will Run EUR/USD Next Week

The European Central Bank has made it clear that interest rates are coming down, with the June meeting very much a live event, but the Middle East crisis and a slew of high US data will control EUR/USD next week.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Trend Refuses to Quit

Gold trades higher, seemingly impervious to the dollar’s strength and elevated US yields. Buoyed by safe-haven appeal and central bank buying, XAU/USD uptrend persists.

US Dollar Forecast: Markets Await US GDP & Core PCE - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

This article focuses on the fundamental and technical outlook for the U.S. dollar across three key pairs: EUR/USD, USD/JPY and GBP/USD. In the piece, we also explore market sentiment and price action dynamics ahead of major U.S. economic releases in the coming week.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

