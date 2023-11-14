Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2023-11-14 14:23:35
Euro Update: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Stand to Benefit This Week
2023-11-14 11:18:48
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Ticks Up After US CPI, Holds Most OPEC-Inspired Gains
2023-11-14 15:30:08
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Sitting on Technical Support as US Inflation Report Nears
2023-11-14 12:30:47
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Unemployment and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report
2023-11-14 07:28:56
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises
2023-11-14 18:30:15
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises

Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen Analysis (USD/JPY, GBP/JPY)

US CPI Has Knock on Effects for the Wider FX Market

With inflation heading in the right direction, forward-looking markets are already anticipating interest rate cuts sooner than before, potentially accelerating the dollar decline. The greenback has been propped up throughout the rate hiking cycle, buoyed mainly by rising rate expectations and more recently rising bond yields. If US data continues to soften, major currency pairs are likely to see a more prolonged period of relief against the most traded currency in the world.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Dips after US CPI miss but the Yen struggles to appreciate

The Japanese yen has depreciated against the US dollar for a number of weeks now as markets braced for the possibility of FX intervention from Japanese officials which has not yet materialized. Earlier this morning the Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki was not going to be drawn into comments around current FX levels but reaffirmed he is aware of the pros and cons of a weak yen.

One thing to note now is that oil prices have eased considerably in the last three weeks, meaning a weaker yen is more tolerable. Oil reliant companies will see their fuel costs easing and the continued yen depreciation supports attractively priced Japanese exports.

The USD/JPY pair printed a new yearly high yesterday, without much push back from Japanese officials. Markets have become more emboldened to trade above the 150 market for extended periods of time as the immediate threat of FX intervention has faded. The pair is down only 0.7% at the time of writing while GBP/USD is up more the 1.7% - revealing the inability of the yen to take advantage of the move.

The pair heads towards 150 but the uptrend has been relentless, keeping well above the dynamic level of support shown by the blue 50-day simple moving average. In the absence of intervention, it would appear that a significant decline in USD/JPY will be a massive challenge even as US data eases.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

In recent weeks, US futures have not only brought interest rate cuts forward but they have also increased the number of hikes anticipated in 2024. Markets price in the possibility of a 25 basis point cut as early as May next year and factor in just under 100 basis points in total, or four cuts of 25 bps each). As such the dollar and US yields have sold off and trade a fair distance from their respective peaks.

Implied Probabilities of US Rate Cuts

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/JPY soars close on 2% ahead of UK CPI tomorrow

GBP/JPY rose at an impressive rate after US CPI showed signs of improvement but tomorrow is the turn of the UK. UK inflation data is released at 7am UK time tomorrow with expectations of a massive drop in headline inflation and a lesser – but still encouraging – decline in the core measure.

Should inflation print inline or lower than anticipated, the current advance may encounter some resistance, halting momentum around the 188.80 level – last seen in 2015. In addition, the market may soon become due for a pullback as the RSI nears overbought territory, meaning an extended move may be difficult in the absence of inflation surprising to the upside tomorrow. The next level of note to the upside would complete a full retracement of the major 2015 to 2016 decline around 195.30. Support lies back at 184.00 followed by 180.00.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Inflation Cools to 3.2 % in October, US Dollar Sinks but Gold Gains
US Inflation Cools to 3.2 % in October, US Dollar Sinks but Gold Gains
2023-11-14 14:00:00
Euro Update: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Stand to Benefit This Week
Euro Update: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Stand to Benefit This Week
2023-11-14 11:18:48
UK Unemployment and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report
UK Unemployment and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report
2023-11-14 07:28:56
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023