Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-02-14 08:20:44
UK Jobs and Earnings Data Give the Pound a Boost – GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2024-02-13 09:11:55
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
USD/JPY Forecast: Hot US Inflation Sparks Bullish Breakout, Key Levels Ahead
2024-02-13 18:10:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray

Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY) Analysis

  • Japan’s top currency official mentions FX intervention in response to yen weakness
  • USD/JPY tentative above the crucial 150 mark
  • GBP/JPY breakout already struggling for momentum
  • EUR/JPY tests zone of resistance but both currencies
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Japan’s Top Currency Official Mentions FX Intervention in Response to Yen Weakness

Late last night and in the early hours of this morning, Japanese officials attempted to come to the yen’s defence, but stern warnings proved ineffective, for now. Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda communicated his displeasure around rapid yen moves which he says could have an adverse effect on the economy. Mr Kanda even went as far as to suggest deploying FX intervention as a potential solution to the matter.

Japanese officials previously intervened in the FX market in September and October 2022 when it sold dollars and bought yen to strengthen the value of the local currency. It is reported that nearly $20 billion was deployed in an effort to strengthen the yen – which it ultimately did. It was the first dollar, yen intervention in 24 years and it could soon be upon us again should Tokyo tire of repeated warnings.

The Japanese Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki weighed in on the matter by reiterating the importance for currencies to move stably and reflect fundamentals and that he is watching FX moves with a strong sense of urgency. However, he stopped short of mentioning FX intervention directly and when asked about it directly, offered no response. The 10-year Japanese Government bond yield gapped higher this morning but the yen has hardly responded.

Japanese Government Bond Yield (10-Year)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY tentative above crucial 150 mark

USD/JPY received a lift from yesterday’s hotter-then-expected CPI print, sending the pair above 150, where it trades cautiously. Today, trading has been light, seeing a modest move lower as markets await US retail sales data and consumer sentiment updates on Friday.

USD/JPY failed to acknowledge the FX intervention warnings, appearing to take it in its stride. The pair, despite remaining above 150, hardly made a move lower and the bullish posture remains intact.

146.50 is the next level of resistance but may prove difficult to reach unless given a helping hand from US data in the coming days. The RSI is on the cusp on overbought territory meaning a short-term return to 150 is not out of the question. If Japanese officials decide to intervene in the market, the pair could move by as much as 500/600 pips if history repeats itself. So the potential volatility around FX intervention is massive.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY breakout already struggling for momentum

GBP/JPY printed a fresh yearly high yesterday but is already appearing vulnerable to a move back to 188.80. Sterling is broadly weaker today after CPI data remained unchanged for both the headline and core measures despite estimates pointing to slight moves higher.

The RSI approached overbought territory – a mark that previously preceded a move lower and remains something to keep in mind. However, the bullish case remains constructive from a technical perspective but the threat of FX intervention poses a massive threat.

Tomorrow morning UK GDP is due and could potentially confirm a technical recession in the UK which could see the pair surrender the remainder of its recent gains.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/JPY tests zone of resistance but both currencies

EUR/JPY finds itself pressed up against an immediate zone of resistance at 161.70. The euro has struggled to appreciate and is likely to remain weaker against its peers as rate cut expectations still envision more than 100 basis points worth of cuts this year.

However, the yen has proven to be even weaker than the weak euro, allowing the 200 day SMA to act as dynamic support on the way up. 161.79 stands in the way of a bullish continuation towards 164 while support resides back at 157.94.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
British Pound (GBP) Update – UK Inflation Unchanged in January, Rate Cut Expectations Trimmed
2024-02-14 08:20:44
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Hot US Inflation Sparks Bullish Breakout, Key Levels Ahead
USD/JPY Forecast: Hot US Inflation Sparks Bullish Breakout, Key Levels Ahead
2024-02-13 18:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 14, 2024