Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing 200-SDMA Resistance, EUR/GBP Slipping Into Support
2024-02-23 09:21:34
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts
2024-02-23 11:11:48
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices
2024-02-23 01:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Boosted by Positive UK PMIs, Weak US Dollar
2024-02-22 10:38:07
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brighter Days Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-02-22 18:05:00
US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts
2024-02-21 20:35:00
More View More
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts

Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • Fed officials communicated that they are in no rush to start the cutting cycle amid a strong US economy, emboldened consumer and potential Red Sea escalation
  • Gold prices have edged lower towards the end of the week as Fed officials spur on USD
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Fed Officials Happy to Delay Cutting Cycle, Seeking Further Progress on Inflation

A number of prominent Fed officials voiced their opinions of the US economy, inflation and the timing of the first interest rate cut in what would be the next phase of central bank monetary policy after holding rates above 5%.

The Fed’s Patrick Harker acknowledged the strength of the US economy alongside consumer spending and warned about the potential of cutting interest rates too early. He, like many others at the Federal Reserve, prefer to adopt the 'wait and see' approach with the goal of attaining greater confidence that inflation is under control.

The Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Philip Jefferson sought to avoid a stop start approach when it comes to rate cuts later this year and is not focusing on one particular data point but instead is looking at a broader body of evidence that would point towards a rate cut.

Overall, the Fed minutes and recent comments from Fed officials have been perceived as slightly hawkish, favouring the higher for longer narrative for now – lifting the US dollar and weighing on gold.

Weekly Gains Under Threat as Fed Officials are in no Hurry to Cut

Looking at the weekly gold chart it's clear to see gold prices have pulled back from weekly high, looking destined for another test of the zone of support around $2010. Since the start of the year gold prices have been trending lower but maintain the potential for spikes to the upside as the precious metal provides a safe haven appeal amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. Fundamentally speaking gold prices hold onto a number of tailwinds for 2024 with its safe haven appeal being one of them but also the prospect of interest rate cuts, lower US yields, and a potentially weaker dollar all boding well for precious metal.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart helps us focus on more granular price action details during a week that initially saw an upside continuation which has now turned lower after reaching resistance. The 50 day simple moving average came into play yesterday with prices tagging this level and retreating thereafter. The 50 SMA also coincides with the prior ascending trendline which now functions as resistance.

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold prices have continued where they left off yesterday, declining slightly as we head into the weekend. Next week US PCE data will add to the inflation data the Fed has been referring to and will factor into the decision-making process going forward. Inflation has proven relatively sticky over the last two months and the committee will be looking for further progress. $2010 emerges as support with $1985 thereafter.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rise Again On Weaker Dollar, Geopolitics Dominate
Gold Prices Rise Again On Weaker Dollar, Geopolitics Dominate
2024-02-22 12:17:25
Crude Oil Heavy As Global Demand Worries Win Out Over Geopolitics
Crude Oil Heavy As Global Demand Worries Win Out Over Geopolitics
2024-02-22 07:56:49
Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?
Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-02-20 18:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Feb 23, 2024