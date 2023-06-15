Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Breaking News: ECB hikes by 25bps, Euro Firms on Revised Inflation
2023-06-15 12:45:56
European Central Bank (ECB) Preview: Euro Bulls Look to ECB to Reignite Flame
2023-06-15 09:00:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Stifled by Chinese Economic Data & Stronger USD
2023-06-15 07:57:58
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Drop Back from Weekly Highs but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-06-15 10:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause
2023-06-15 11:30:00
Fed Pauses for Now but Signals Higher Peak Rate, Gold Prices Shift into Reverse
2023-06-14 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-06-15 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
More View More
Breaking news

ECB hikes by 25 bps, revises inflation forecast higher, GDP lower

Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause

Gold Prices Slide Again Thanks To Fed’s Hawkish Pause

David Cottle, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis and Chart

Gold prices have fallen since the Fed’s call

• The market still has higher interest rates on its mind, and not only in the US

• Still, it may have suffered enough for the short term.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold prices slipped further in Asia and Europe on Thursday as this market like all others digested the United States Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision to pause its long interest-rate hiking cycle in the previous session.

As higher interest rates tend to hit non-yielding assets like gold hard, the Fed’s call might have been expected to support the market. However, the US central bank seems to have decided that the hiatus is to be little more than what might be (and surely will be) termed a ‘hawkish pause.’

What that means is that, while the central bank fully expects to increase the Federal funds rate again, possibly more than once, it intends to wait a while and gauge the effect of its previous set of increases.

With this in mind, it’s less hard to see why the gold market should have slipped. Hopes that the US might be close to ending its cycle of monetary tightening are arguably the brightest spot for investors in the oldest haven. Most other central banks are still likely in the thick of theirs given the global stubbornness of inflation.

Still, rampant inflation will probably keep a floor under the gold market, While the true utility of the metal as a hedge against rising prices is a subject of endless economic debate, plentiful investors insist that it is. It’s notable that prices remain close to historic high levels despite much higher interest rates more or less everywhere.

The backdrop of war in Ukraine, tensions in the South China Sea, and the durability of post-covid recovery are also clearly supportive of perceived ‘haven assets.’

The week has a bit of event risk left for this market, with US retail sales and sentiment data likely to leave their mark on interest rate expectations and, through them, on gold.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 3% 2%
Weekly -2% 0% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Technical Analysis

Having declined sharply from the highs of early May, gold prices are now flirting with psychological support at $1930/ounce. They’ve been below it on an inta-day basis this session and a daily or weekly close below there would be a first for very nearly three months.

Should that point give way focus would probably move very quickly on to support at $1901.80. That’s where the second Fibonacci retracement of the rise from November’s lows to May’s peaks comes in.

The bears would need to really grasp the reins to push the market much lower than that, however, but, should they do so, the $1825 level at which the market bounced back in March will probably be in focus.

Bulls have plenty of work ahead of them, but their first order of business will probably be to try and attack the upper bound of the current descending channel. That comes in at $1958.81 on Thursday, not too far above the current market. However, an attack on that will require a bigger daily move than we’ve seen so far this week and it’s far from certain that such impetus is out there.

IG’s own sentiment data suggest that the market could be set to fight back a little after recent heavy losses. 72% of respondents are apparently bullish at current levels.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – It’s All About The Federal Reserve
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest – It’s All About The Federal Reserve
2023-06-14 13:59:05
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Gold Price Peels Lower Despite Soft US Dollar Ahead of the Fed. Lower XAU/USD?
Gold Price Peels Lower Despite Soft US Dollar Ahead of the Fed. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-14 01:00:00
Copper Rebound Gains Pace After the PBoC Lowered Chinese Borrowing Costs
Copper Rebound Gains Pace After the PBoC Lowered Chinese Borrowing Costs
2023-06-13 14:42:05
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 15, 2023