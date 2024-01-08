Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-07 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain
2024-01-08 10:14:45
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-07 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-07 11:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain

Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Price Analysis and Charts

  • Gold eyes a new multi-week low.
  • Geopolitical tensions fail to support the precious metal.

Download our latest Q1 Gold Forecast below

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold is trading close to last Friday’s low despite ongoing tensions in the Red Sea. According to a CNBC report, Chinese state-owned shipping company Cosco suspended shipping via the Red Sea over the weekend citing operational fears. Danish container shipping giant Maersk announced late last week that it would not be using Red Sea shipping routes for the foreseeable future, due to ongoing Houthi attacks.

Last Friday’s US jobs data sparked a bout of volatility. The US NFP report came in higher than expected, pushing the US dollar higher as rate expectations were pared back, before the latest US ISM Services report disappointed. The Services PMI fell from 52.7 to 50.6, while the Employment reading fell sharply from 50.7 to 43.3, deep in contraction territory.

image1.png

On Thursday this week, we have the latest US inflation reading. Core inflation y/y is seen dropping to 3.8% from 4.0%, while headline inflation is seen nudging up by 0.1% to 3.2%.

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold has been moving lower this year and continues to print lower highs and lower lows. The precious metal is also trading below the 20-day simple moving average and a prior horizontal support at $2,032/oz. The next level of support is seen at $2,014/oz. (50-dsma) before a prior swing high at $2,009/oz. A break higher sees $2,043/oz. (20-dsma and prior horizontal resistance) come into focus.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 59.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.46 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.29% higher than yesterday and 0.75% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.97% lower than yesterday and 13.42% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See how changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect sentiment and price action.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 1% 8%
Weekly 6% -11% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold, Silver Q1 Technical Forecast: Price Action Setups for the Near Term
Gold, Silver Q1 Technical Forecast: Price Action Setups for the Near Term
2024-01-07 02:00:00
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Seeks Guidance from US NFP Release
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Seeks Guidance from US NFP Release
2024-01-05 09:15:06
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tanks as Traders Eye Reversal, US Jobs Data Next
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tanks as Traders Eye Reversal, US Jobs Data Next
2024-01-03 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024