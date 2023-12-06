Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound as Indecision Reigns Pre-NFP, Silver Eyes Support

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR Threatened by Dovish ECB & Bleak Forecasts
2023-12-06 07:43:12
Euro (EUR) Latest: Dovish ECB Commentary Weighs on EUR/USD, Yields Slump
2023-12-05 11:57:30
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Prints Double Bottom Pattern. Recovery Incoming?
2023-12-04 16:31:11
Oil Weekly Forecast: Crude Oil Markets Dissatisfied by OPEC+
2023-12-03 02:00:14
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold in Record Zone as Dow Breaks Out; EUR/USD, USD/JPY Eye NFP
2023-12-03 17:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound as Indecision Reigns Pre-NFP, Silver Eyes Support
2023-12-06 19:00:02
Nasdaq 100 Up After Support Rejection, Gold Down Despite Collapse in US Yields
2023-12-05 23:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: Shifting Rate Expectations Move GBP/USD and EUR/GBP
2023-12-06 13:00:47
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Gains as GBP/USD Trends Lower, AUD/USD Hammered
2023-12-05 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/CAD Tepid After BoC Decision, USD/JPY Wavers
2023-12-06 17:30:00
Yen Price Update: Officials Mum on Policy Overhaul, USD/JPY Consolidates
2023-12-06 10:16:00
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound as Indecision Reigns Pre-NFP, Silver Eyes Support

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound as Indecision Reigns Pre-NFP, Silver Eyes Support

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD (XAU/USD) PRICE FORECAST:

MOST READ: ISM Services Tops Estimates, Job Openings Plunge Weighing on the US Dollar

Gold prices recovered late in the day yesterday before continuing to trickle higher today. Looking at the larger timeframes and the price is caught in a range ahead of US jobs data due tomorrow.

Supercharge your trading prowess and stay up to date on the latest market developments by signing up for the DailyFX newsletter below.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

US TREASURY YIELDS AND JOBS DATA

Investors appear to be taking a pause ahead of the US jobs report due tomorrow after what can be described as a turbulent week for the precious metal. Opening the week with a new record high before a sharp selloff to within touching distance of the psychological $2000/oz level.

Today however saw US 10Y Yields hit a three-month low while safe haven appeal continues to keep the precious metal supported. The bigger picture for metals appears a bit clearer but in the short-term a potential retracement cannot be ruled out ahead of the year end. A lot of this will be down to the Jobs report tomorrow and the Fed meeting next week as market participants ramp up rate cut bets.

US 2Y and 10Y Yields

Source: TradingView

It appears we have the perfect cocktail for metal prices to rise heading into 2024 as demand grows. The uncertainty around global geopolitics as well the growing importance of metals in tech production leaves the metals sector in prime position heading into 2024, irrespective of the outcome at next week's FOMC meeting.

Looking ahead at tomorrow and we have a host of medium impact data with initial jobless claims likely to gain attention. Friday brings the NFP and Jobs report, which has become even more interesting given the drop in job openings and a softer ADP print. A sizeable miss on Friday and we could get further dollar weakness to end the week which in turn will likely boost Gold prices.

image1.pngA screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

GOLD

Form a technical perspective, Gold is caught n a range following the explosive move higher to start the week. We appear to be caught between the 2020 and 2031 levels at present with any spikes above or below these levels failing to find acceptance.

There is every chance that this continues heading into the NFP release on Friday. Either way the weekly timeframe now looks intriguing with a massive shooting star candlestick as things stand. However, with two days left there is a chance that this could change.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Resistance levels:

  • 2032.00
  • 2041.00
  • 2050.00

Support levels:

  • 2020.00
  • 2010.00
  • 2000.00

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – December 6, 2023

image3.png

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

SILVER

The technical outlook for silver may be setting up a continuation of the recent bullish move to the upside. The metal is on course for third successive day of losses but is approaching a key support area with a host of confluences. The area between 23.90-23.50 provide a host of confluences and could see the bullish move continue.

Looking at the overall structure and it would appear that silver still needs to complete a ‘wave 5’ and create a new higher high. A daily candle close below the 23.40 handle will mean a change in structure and invalidate the bullish continuation idea.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart – December 6, 2023

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, Retail Traders are Overwhelmingly Long on Silver with 69% of retail traders holding Long positions. Given the Contrarian View to Crowd Sentiment Adopted Here at DailyFX, is this a sign that Silver may break through the key support are and change structure?

For a more in-depth look at Silver client sentiment and tips and tricks to use it, download the free guide below.

Silver Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -4% -1%
Weekly 1% 50% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Up After Support Rejection, Gold Down Despite Collapse in US Yields
Nasdaq 100 Up After Support Rejection, Gold Down Despite Collapse in US Yields
2023-12-05 23:20:00
Oil Struggles to Reverse Course as US Production Hits Record Levels
Oil Struggles to Reverse Course as US Production Hits Record Levels
2023-12-05 13:36:12
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Calmer after Massive Same-Day Reversal
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Calmer after Massive Same-Day Reversal
2023-12-05 08:30:37
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
Gold Clobbered after Fakeout; EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Hit by Rebound in US Yields
2023-12-05 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Dec 6, 2023