Gold and Silver Forecast: Rate Hikes Weigh on XAU/USD, XAG/USD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stumbles Against a Resurgent US Dollar and Japanese Yen – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Latest
2023-07-28 10:02:41
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Attention Shifts to OPEC Production Cuts
2023-07-29 14:54:34
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 03:40:00
More View More
Gold and Silver Forecast: Rate Hikes Weigh on XAU/USD, XAG/USD

Gold and Silver Forecast: Rate Hikes Weigh on XAU/USD, XAG/USD

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD – Price Action & Outlook:

  • Gold appears to be capped at solid resistance around 1980.
  • Silver remains in a choppy/sideway range.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in XAU/USD and XAG/USD?
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are keeping a lid on gold and silver. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde sounded more neutral at the respective press conferences, boosting expectations that interest rates are close to peaking.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts, XAU/USD has retreated from stiff resistance at the early-June high of 1983, slightly below the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts – a risk pointed out in the previous update. See “Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups,” published July 25. Earlier, gold met the price objective of the minor reverse head & shoulders pattern of about 1980 that was triggered earlier in July.

XAU/USD 240-Minute Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

XAU/USD is so far holding above crucial converged support, including the mid-July low of 1945 and the late-July lows of 1953. A decisive break below the support could expose downside risks toward the June low of 1892. On the upside, gold would need to clear the barrier in 1987 for the one-month-long rebound to extend.

XAG/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

XAG/USD continues to be in a broad range, weighed by a slightly downward-sloping trendline from 2020 and the median line of a rising channel from late 2022. Silver would need to break above the May high of 26.15 or the June low of 22.10 for a clear trend to emerge.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: ‘Soft Landing’ Narrative Gains Traction Post FOMC
US Dollar Forecast: ‘Soft Landing’ Narrative Gains Traction Post FOMC
2023-07-29 20:00:52
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Bounce off Support After BoJ Disappointment
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Bounce off Support After BoJ Disappointment
2023-07-29 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: Volatile EUR/USD Calms as EUR/JPY Fully Recovers Losses
Euro Forecast: Volatile EUR/USD Calms as EUR/JPY Fully Recovers Losses
2023-07-29 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: All Stations Go for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Forecast: All Stations Go for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
2023-07-28 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Silver
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023