Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – The Pullback Continues. Will EUR/USD go Lower?
2023-07-25 00:30:00
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-07-25 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed, ECB and BoJ Meetings. Higher USD?
2023-07-24 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
More View More
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups

Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD – Price Action & Outlook:

  • XAU/USD’s rally is losing steam as it ran into stiff resistance.
  • Key focus is now on the US Fed, ECB, and BOJ policy meetings/rate decisions.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch in XAU/USD?
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold’s rally appears to be losing steam ahead of the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan policy meetings, raising the risk that the rebound this month is corrective.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike interest rates one last time by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but the accompanying statement will be closely watched. A hawkish hike could provide support to the US dollar globally and weigh on gold. A more data-dependent / ‘wait-and-watch’ could put USD and gold back within their recent ranges, whereas a dovish hike could exert downward pressure on USD, aiding XAU/USD.

In terms of sensitivity of the potential move, if the recent USD performance is anything to go by, a dovish hike by the Fed could weigh on USD more than the other two scenarios. For more on the sensitivity, see “Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What’s Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?”, published July 19.

XAU/USD 240-minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The European Central Bank is also expected to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Thursday and stay will likely stay hawkish. However, recent comments from ECB officials that a September rate hike is not a done deal raise the risk of a dovish hike. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy at its meeting on Friday.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts,as highlighted in the previous update, XAU/USD has met the price objective of the minor reverse head & shoulders pattern of about 1980 that was triggered earlier this month. However, the yellow metal appears to be succumbing to a tough hurdle at the early-June high of 1983, slightly below the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts.

If the nascent rebound from the end of June were to continue, then XAU/USD needs to stay above converged support, including the mid-July low of 1945 and the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute charts.

image3.png

Source: IG Client Sentiment

A failure to do so would confirm the one-month-long rebound was corrective, exposing downside risks toward the June low of 1893, possibly lower. Retail trader data shows about 69% of traders are net-long gold. The IG Client Sentiment data is typically used as a contrarian indicator to crowd sentiment, suggesting XAU/USD risks further weakness.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11
Euro Breaking News: Dreadful German PMI Pushes EUR/USD Below 1.11
2023-07-24 07:56:59
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023