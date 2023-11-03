 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 3, 2023
US Jobs Report Preview: Forecast for EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2023-11-02 22:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Progresses as Markets Prep for NFP
2023-11-02 13:58:44
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Continue to Rally​​​​
2023-11-02 10:30:42
Gold
Bullish
US Breaking News: NFP Disappointment Sinks USD, Gold Bid
2023-11-03 12:50:48
Gold (XAU/USD) Struggling to Push Higher, US Jobs Report Next
2023-11-03 11:33:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Clinging to Post-BoE Gains
2023-11-03 07:58:59
US Jobs Report Preview: Forecast for EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2023-11-02 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Sitting at Two-Week Highs

FTSE 100, Dax 40 and S&P 500 Sitting at Two-Week Highs

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 in bullish short-term form

​The rally off the 7300 continued on Thursday, with impressive gains for the index that have resulted in a move back through 7400. ​This now leaves the index on the cusp of a bullish MACD crossover, and could now see the price on course to test the 200-day SMA, and then on to 7700.

​A reversal back below 7320 would negate this view.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Dax 40 at two-week high

​The index made big gains for a second consecutive day, and with a fresh bullish MACD crossover the buyers appear to be firmly in charge.​The next stop is trendline resistance from the August record high, and then on the declining 50-day SMA, which the index has not challenged since early September.

​A failure to break trendline resistance might dent the bullish view, though a close below 15,000 would be needed to give a firmer bearish outlook. This would then put the lows of October back into view.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

S&P 500 in strong form ahead of non-farm payrolls

​The index has recouped a significant amount of the losses suffered in October, and like the Dax is now barrelling towards trendline resistance and then the 50-day SMA.​Beyond these lies the 4392 peak from early October, and a close above here would solidify the bullish view.

​​A reversal back below the 200-day SMA would signal that the sellers have reasserted control and that a move back towards 4100 could be underway.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

