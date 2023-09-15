​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Rally on Improved Sentiment​​​

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, S&P 500 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 rallies to 3 ½ month high

​​The FTSE 100 had one of its best days this year and rose by 2% on the rising oil price and as mining stocks rallied after China cut its reserve requirements for the second time this year. ​The UK blue chip index now trades at levels last seen in May on its way to the psychological 7,800 mark and the 7,817 8 May high.

​Potential slips should find support around the 7,688 to 7,679 June high and mid-May low, ahead of the 200-day simple moving average at 7,640.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​

​DAX 40 bottoms out

​The DAX 40 benefitted from the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its deposit rate to 4% whilst announcing that it wasn’t planning any more rate hikes despite it also lowering its Eurozone growth forecasts for the years ahead.​The German stock index is in the process of breaking through its 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 15,912 with the August peak at 16,044 being eyed. This level needs to be exceeded for a medium-term bottoming formation to be confirmed. In this case, a rise back toward the July high at 16,532 may unfold until year-end.

​Minor support below the 55-day SMA at 15,912 sits at Monday’s 15,871 high and can also be spotted along the breached July-to-September downtrend line, now because of inverse polarity a support line, at 15,810.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

​

​S&P 500 resumes its ascent

​Following a strong finish on Wall Street on the ECB’s cautious rate hike and dovish outlook, a reduction in the reserve ratio requirement by the People's Bank of China (PBOC), and a successful Arm IPO, Asian indices benefitted from positive sentiment and, except the Shanghai Composite, ended the week on a positive note. ​The S&P 500 is thus back on its way to its 4,540 early September high, a rise above which would put the July peak at 4,607 on the plate.

​Potential slips may find support around the 4,502 early September low ahead of Monday’s 4,491 high and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 4,483 and the late August 4,474 peak.

S&P 500 Daily Chart