​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Pause after Three Weeks of Strong Gains​​​

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Retracement Incoming? Catalyst Needed if Bulls are to Remain in Control
2023-11-17 14:30:37
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Oil Latest – US Crude Trying to Nudge Higher After Another Week of Heavy Losses
2023-11-17 13:00:41
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Out as Yields Sink, Fed Pivot Hopes Build
2023-11-16 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 Soar as US Yields Sink, Oil Tanks
2023-11-19 17:00:00
JPY Weekly Forecast: Cautious Ueda Leaves Yen Exposed
2023-11-18 01:00:04
More View More
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Pause after Three Weeks of Strong Gains​​​

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Pause after Three Weeks of Strong Gains​​​

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Senior Market Analyst Axel Rudolph

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 nears last week’s high

​Despite disappointing UK retail sales, which last week slid to their lowest level since the 2021 COVID-19 lockdown, the FTSE 100 remains on track to reach last week’s high at 7,535 amid an empty economic calendar on Monday.

​The 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,503 may act as short-term resistance on the way up but once it and the 7,535 peak have been exceeded, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 7,600 will be in focus.

​Minor support can be found around the 9 November high at 7,466. Further down lies Thursday’s 7,430 low, followed by the early September and early October lows at 7,384 to 7,369.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

See How Changes in Client Sentiment can Affect Price Action

FTSE 100 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% -11% 6%
Weekly -16% 20% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 gunning for 16,000 mark

​The DAX 40 continues to advance towards the psychological 16,000 mark as German October producer prices come in at -0.1% month-on-month as forecast.

​The index has so far seen nine consecutive days of gains and is approaching the August and September highs at 15,992 to 16,044 which may short-term cap.

​Minor support below Thursday’s high at 15,867 can be found at Thursday’s 15,710 low. Further down meanders the 200-day simple moving average at 15,664.

DAX40 Daily Chart

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 consolidates below the 15,932 July peak

​The Nasdaq 100’s 12% rally off its late October low has last week briefly taken the index to slightly above its July high at 15,932, to 15,978, before consolidating amid profit-taking ahead of this week’s Zoom and Nvidia earnings results. ​While the July and current November highs at 15,932 to 15,978 cap, Thursday’s low at 15,736 might be retested. Stronger support can be seen between the 15,628 to 15,520 early to mid-September highs.

​A rise above 15,978 would put the December 2021 high at 16,660 into the frame.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq Rallies are Taking a Breather​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq Rallies are Taking a Breather​​​
2023-11-17 10:00:08
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Extend Gains on Softer US and UK Inflation​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Extend Gains on Softer US and UK Inflation​​​
2023-11-15 10:30:05
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 20, 2023