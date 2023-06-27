 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-27 03:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Looks to ECB Forum for Guidance
2023-06-26 07:56:56
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
US Crude Up After China Rate Cut, But Has The PBOC Done Enough?
2023-06-20 11:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Gold Rally Cracks: To What Extent XAU/USD Could Fall?
2023-06-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Boosted by Soft US Dollar and Rosy China Outlook. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-06-27 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Explosive Breakout. What Now?
2023-06-26 15:10:00
More View More
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses

FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses

IG, Sponsored Content
What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by IG
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

FTSE 100, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 rebound hits a wall

​After rebounding from 7400 yesterday, the index has pushed higher and could be forming a low.​Further gains above 7500 would reinforce this view, and put the price on course to target the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), and then to trendline resistance from the April highs, likely to come into play around 7600. Beyond this lies 7650, which marked the highs of late May and early June.

​​A reversal back below 7450 would mark a bearish development and could see the price head back to 7400 or lower.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Dow bounce stalls

​The price rallied off the 50-day SMA yesterday, but has failed to see much follow-through in early trading this morning.​It would need a move above 33,900 to bolster the view that a low is in, and this might then allow the price to contemplate a move back to 34,500. Beyond this, the price will target the December 2022 high of 34,940.

​A drop back below the 50-day SMA would be a fresh bearish development and open the way to the 100-day SMA and even eventually the 200-day SMA.

Dow Jones Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 edges higher after Monday’s drop

​Another day of losses took the index to its lowest level in two weeks.​The uptrend remains intact and would need to drop towards 14,500 to test trendline support from late April. If this is lost then the 50-day SMA could become support, and then below this trendline support from December would come into play.

​A revival above 14,900 might suggest that a higher low has been formed, though the price still remains overextended in the short term.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Slides as Bullish Sentiment Fades, Frothy Valuations Questioned
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Bullish Sentiment Fades, Frothy Valuations Questioned
2023-06-26 18:40:00
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​
FTSE 100, DAX and S&P 500 try to find support​​​
2023-06-26 09:30:00
FTSE 100 back in negative territory, DAX and S&P 500 come off highs​​​
FTSE 100 back in negative territory, DAX and S&P 500 come off highs​​​
2023-06-23 10:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023
FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 27, 2023