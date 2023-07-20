USD/ZAR Rises as SA Reserve Bank (SARB) Pauses After 10 Consecutive Hikes

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
EUR/USD Stuck Between Confluence Support and Fibonacci Resistance. Now What?
2023-07-19 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Seeks Fundamental Catalyst
2023-07-19 13:59:56
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
What’s Changed for British Pound After UK CPI? GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-07-20 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
More View More
USD/ZAR Rises as SA Reserve Bank (SARB) Pauses After 10 Consecutive Hikes

USD/ZAR Rises as SA Reserve Bank (SARB) Pauses After 10 Consecutive Hikes

Zain Vawda, Analyst
What's on this page

SARB RATE DECISION, USD/ZAR PRICE FORECAST:

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

MOST READ: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes Deeper Recovery with USD/CHF at 12-Year Lows D

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) opted for a pause on its hiking cycle with Governor Lesetja Kganyago responding to a question of whether rates have peaked with “a resounding NO”. Despite this Deputy Governor Kuben Naidoo did mention that the Reserve Bank sees itself on a “glide path’” if you will to the Reserve Banks targeted band of inflation.

Food prices was once more cited as a concern despite the fall in inflation numbers this month, something which seems to be a global trend at the moment. Food price inflation forecasts for 2023 remain high but is revised lower in this meeting to 10.3% (from 10.8%), and up slightly to 5.2% in 2024 (from 5.0%).

image1.png

Source: South African Reserve Bank (SARB)

The Governor said recent changes in terms of lighter loadshedding has resulted in an upward GDP growth revision to 0.4% from 0.3% in May. The Governor was quick to point to the fact that the overall environment continues to change meaning we could see changes on a meeting-to-meeting basis. The Governor also weighed in on the question of restrictive rates and effects on the Economy saying that monetary policy only affects cyclical growth over 6-8 quarters and is not a band aid for ailing growth plaguing economy. Looking ahead GDP growth forecast for 2024 and 2025 is unchanged from the previous meeting, at 1.0% and 1.1%, respectively. According to the Governor the economic conditions appear to have improved in South Africa, yet the longer-term outlook mirrors the uncertainty of the global environment. Prices for commodity exports continue to weaken which do not bode well for the mining sector in particular.

image2.png

Source: South African Reserve Bank

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

SOUTH AFRICA AND THE RAND MOVING FORWARD

Looking ahead and Governor Kganyago stated that as we enter the second half of 2023, near term prospects for the global economy are broadly unchanged, with inflation easing and growth forecasts stable. The longer-term economic outlook however remains clouded by risks to the inflation trajectory, ongoing geopolitical tensions and the effects of climate change. South Africans are making more use of unsecured credit in order to meet basic needs which is a situation that is not sustainable. The recent drop in inflation is a positive yet any inflation risks remain tilted to the upside for now.

The Monetary Policy Committee were quick to reiterate how quickly things may change which makes it nigh impossible to be correct all the time. Having said that moving forward the committee expects to remain vigilant with decisions to be data dependent and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook.

Next week brings the next FOMC meeting with the US Federal Reserve expected to hike rates by 25bps despite positive signs on the inflation front. This could weigh on the ZAR in the short term but could also prove to be the peak rate for the Fed which would bode well for the exchange rate moving forward over the medium-longer term.

image3.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

MARKET REACTION

The initial market reaction has seen USDZAR rally higher toward the 18.0000 mark which I do expect to hold firm as we have the 200-day MA resting at the 18.0394 handle. Despite appearing ripe for a retracement, any push higher between now and next weeks FOMC meeting may prove short lived as further downside on USDZAR seems to be gathering traction as Fundamentals and Technicals begin to line up.

Immediate support on the downside rests around the 17.7900 handle with a break lower bringing the 17.4000 breakout area back into focus which could prove to be a major stumbling block to further downside. Alternatively, if we are to break higher above the 18.0000 mark and the 200-day MA we could find resistance lurking around the 18.1500 handle before eyes will turn to the 18.5000 which lies just below the 50 day-MA resting at the 18.5400 area.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart, July 20, 2023

image4.png

Source: TradingView, Prepared by Zain Vawda

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Moving Averages

Recommended by Zain Vawda

Start Course

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
Is Canadian Dollar Getting Ripe for a Bounce? USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD Price Action
Is Canadian Dollar Getting Ripe for a Bounce? USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD Price Action
2023-07-20 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

ZAR/JPY
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023
USD/ZAR
Last updated: Jul 20, 2023