USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Preps for Fed and SARB

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Crude Oil to Test $100? Natural Gas is not Out of the Woods Yet
2023-09-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Preps for Fed and SARB

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Preps for Fed and SARB

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • SA inflation to provide SARB with valuable information.
  • Both SARB and Fed to keep rates steady.
  • USD/ZAR trades at a key inflection point that could break either way depending on incoming data.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The rand faces an important week ahead as traders prepare for both Federal Reserve and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) interest rate decisions respectively (see economic calendar below). Both central banks are expected to keep rates on hold but forward guidance will be key. South African inflation will provide some insights into the SARB’s motive to bring inflation down to their target level. With crude oil prices on the up, headline inflation will be closely watched.

From a US dollar perspective, the Fed is likely to keep the door open for additional rate hikes should incoming data necessitate. A higher for longer message will not bode well for the rand considering the South African economy is not as robust as the US.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.pngimage2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily USD/ZAR price action has changed little since last week as bulls look to breach the medium-term trendline resistance (black) that coincides with the 19.0000 psychological handle. There may be a developing ascending triangle at play (dashed black line) that could result in subsequent upside. Fundamental factors above will be the likely catalyst if this is to occur and will require a hawkish slant to the Fed over the SARB. Currently, recent doji closes indicate hesitancy from USD/ZAR traders who are clearly on edge ahead of a big data week.

Resistance levels:

  • 19.5000
  • 19.1522
  • Trendline resistance

Support levels:

  • 19.0000
  • 18.7759
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 18.5000

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
USD Weekly Forecast: DXY Firmly Focused on Fed Rate Announcement
USD Weekly Forecast: DXY Firmly Focused on Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-17 09:59:02
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
ZAR/JPY
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
USD/ZAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023