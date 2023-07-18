USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Lingers Ahead of CPI & SARB

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-07-18 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Beckons but Are Bulls Ready to Take Control?
2023-07-18 10:00:11
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-17 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-07-18 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Lingers Ahead of CPI & SARB

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Lingers Ahead of CPI & SARB

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • SARB likely to pause.
  • US retail sales data keeps rand on the front foot.
  • 200-day MA under the spotlight.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The rand is in for a volatile week with South African CPI and the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) interest rate decisions due. USD/ZAR has been on a downward trajectory over the last few weeks but has since stalled as incoming economic data comes into focus. US retail sales data (see economic calendar below) missed estimates further exacerbating fears around a US slowdown.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking ahead, the SARB rate decision is most likely to result in a rate pause following many major central banks including the Federal Reserve as inflationary pressures are showing signs of decline. On a negative note, Chinese growth concerns have extended this week with GDP numbers hindering commodity price upside. That being said, markets have largely priced this in and any Chinese optimism could bolster ZAR gains.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/ZAR price action above trades at a key area of confluence around the 200-day moving average (blue) and the 18.0000 psychological handle. Although there is bullish divergence unfolding between USD/ZAR prices and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator, there is still room for further downside to come. Considering inflation is projected to decline alongside a rate pause, a slowdown in recent rand gains may subside short-term. Should the pair end the week below 18.0000, this could be seen as a bearish signal, exposing subsequent support zones thereafter.

Resistance levels:

  • 18.2500
  • 18.0000/20-day moving average (blue)

Support levels:

  • 17.7000
  • 18.5000

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Minutes Unable to Prevent Thinning Aussie Dollar
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Minutes Unable to Prevent Thinning Aussie Dollar
2023-07-18 08:01:26
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-07-18 03:30:00
USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold
USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold
2023-07-17 15:10:35
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
ZAR/JPY
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
USD/ZAR
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023