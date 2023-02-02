USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
US Dollar Slammed Post FOMC as Markets Test Fed Resolve. Where to for USD?
2023-02-02 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Downward Pressure Intact
2023-02-02 07:30:00
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rallied as Markets Kept Betting Against the Fed, Now What?
2023-02-02 06:00:00
Gold Bulls Look Tired After Strong Run Into 2023
2023-02-01 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, GBP Pounded After Dovish MPC Report
2023-02-02 12:32:45
Euro Hits New High as US Dollar Collapses in Fed Aftermath. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-02-02 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Scans 130 Ahead of Fed
2023-02-01 08:58:26
More View More
Breaking news

Bank of England Hikes by 50 bps to 4%, Hints Rates Near Peak

USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move

USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis

  • Risk assets rally after FOMC on encouraging disinflation admission, appearing to ignore the warnings that accompanied it
  • Narrowing rate differential suggests USD/JPY trend continuation
  • USD/JPY technical analysis and levels to watch ahead of NFP data
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts foresee in the yen for Q1
Get My Guide

Risk Assets Rally After FOMC Inflation Admission

Jerome Powell had a lot to say during the press conference after last night’s FOMC decision to hike the Federal Funds rate by 25 basis points. He stressed that inflationary risks remain despite encouraging disinflation witnessed in most sectors. Powell was rather forthcoming in the presser and referred to his dissatisfaction with ‘core services ex-housing’, which is yet to ease in a satisfactory manner.

Risk assets witnessed an immediate rise after the address while the US 10-year treasury yield and the dollar continued to move lower as rates markets continue to bet against the Fed, anticipating an end to restrictive monetary policy before the Fed does.

Asset Performance After FOMC: Gold(yellow), Bitcoin (orange), DXY (green), US 10-year yield (red)

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Narrowing Rate Differential Suggests USD/JPY Trend Continuation

As markets anticipate lower interest rates as early as the second half of this year, bond yields received another nudge lower. With the Bank of Japan holding the 10-year government bond yield at 0.5%, the declining US equivalent continues to narrow the rate differential, which speaks to a bearish continuation in USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Daily Chart (blue) with Rate Differential (Black) Compared

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Ahead of the FOMC event, USD/JPY traded higher, towards the down sloping trendline resistance and turned lower thereafter. The magnitude of the move, in comparison with other major FX fairs against the dollar, was rather muted – perhaps indicative of the massive declines we have already seen.

The MACD reveals upside momentum has not yet shifted and price action this morning appears flat. Greater conviction of a bearish trend continuation is achieved should we trade below the January low and the 127.00/126.95 level. Resistance neatly resides at the intersection of the trendline resistance and the 129.40, followed by 131.35.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

There is still plenty of event risk ahead this week as non-farms and a major sentiment indicator are due for release on Friday.

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, GBP Pounded After Dovish MPC Report
Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 50bps, GBP Pounded After Dovish MPC Report
2023-02-02 12:32:45
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: The Fed’s Dovish Nudge Sends the US Dollar Tumbling
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: The Fed’s Dovish Nudge Sends the US Dollar Tumbling
2023-02-02 09:00:17
US Dollar Slammed Post FOMC as Markets Test Fed Resolve. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Slammed Post FOMC as Markets Test Fed Resolve. Where to for USD?
2023-02-02 01:30:00
GBP/USD Update: 1.2300 Handle Holds Firm as Markets Take a Breather Before the FOMC Meeting
GBP/USD Update: 1.2300 Handle Holds Firm as Markets Take a Breather Before the FOMC Meeting
2023-02-01 12:30:17
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 2, 2023