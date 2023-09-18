US Dollar, S&P 500 Chart Different Paths Before Fed. What’s Next For USD, SPX?

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
2023-09-18 16:10:22
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Chart Different Paths Before Fed. What's Next For USD, SPX?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US Dollar, S&P 500 Chart Different Paths Before Fed. What’s Next For USD, SPX?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

USD, S&P 500 FORECAST:

  • U.S. dollar slides on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC decision
  • Meanwhile, the S&P 500 treks upwards following Friday’s selloff, but its moves lack strong conviction
  • The Fed’s monetary policy outlook will be key for financial markets in the near term

Most Read: Euro Forecast: EUR/USD’s Fate in Fed’s Hands, EUR/JPY Carves Out Falling Wedge

The U.S. dollar (DXY index) was subdued on Monday, but managed to stay near its multi-month peak ahead of a high-impact event: the FOMC announcement. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a modest uptick, but its moves lacked conviction, with traders refraining from making large directional bets prior to the U.S. central bank’s verdict, which could be key for financial assets.

The Federal Reverse will release its September monetary policy decision on Wednesday. While no interest rate adjustments are anticipated, market participants will be closely scrutinizing the "Summary of Economic Projections," particularly the dot plots, for valuable insights into the ongoing tightening campaign.

Currency and equity traders should pay attention to two important aspects: the final destination for the Fed funds rate and the magnitude of monetary accommodation envisioned for 2024.

In their June projections, the Fed penciled in a midpoint terminal rate of 5.625%, a level that would imply an additional quarter-point increase from the current stance. Investors harbor doubts about the likelihood of another hike in 2023, so any indications reaffirming the commitment to further tightening could spark a hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations, sending the U.S. dollar higher and the S&P 500 lower.

Related: Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?

Recognizing the forward-looking nature of markets, it's essential to keep a watchful eye on the Fed’s longer-term projections. With the U.S. economy demonstrating impressive resilience and inflation showing extreme stickiness, traders should carefully monitor whether policymakers adhere to their previous quarterly forecasts, which anticipated 100 basis points of cumulative easing in 2024.

The FOMC has been burned several times by false dawns of disinflation. As a result, it will be cautious not to send any signals that could be construed as overly dovish, as such messages could jeopardize its efforts to restore price stability, especially now that oil is approaching $100 per barrel.

In this context, it would not be surprising to see fewer rate cuts planned for 2024 than before. This scenario could bolster Treasury yields across the curve, especially short-dated ones, creating a constructive backdrop for the greenback and a hostile environment for risk assets such as equities. This means that the day of reckoning could be just around the corner for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Earlier in September, the U.S. dollar staged a strong rally, breaching trendline resistance and setting its highest level in six months.

With bullish momentum on its side, the DXY index may be able to stay on an upward trajectory, especially if it holds above technical support at 104.50. In such a scenario, we could see a move towards 105.38, a key ceiling created by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/July 2023 decline. On further strength, a possible retest of the March highs seems likely.

Conversely, if sellers regain control and trigger a significant pullback, initial support is located at 104.50, followed by 103.80. In the event of further weakness, sellers could become emboldened to launch an assault on 103.50.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

U.S. dollar Index (DXY) Chart Prepared Using TradingView

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The S&P 500 sold off last Friday after failing to break through a key ceiling at 4,560, with sellers driving the equity benchmark all the way down to the psychological 4,500 level, where prices appear to have found some sort of support at the start of the new week.

Looking ahead, if the index manages to hold above 4,500, buying impetus could pick up pace, setting the stage for a retest of trendline resistance near 4,560. On further strength, the bulls could muster the determination to initiate an all-out attack on the 2023 highs, just a tad below the 4,640 mark.

In the event of a setback, initial support is located at 4,500, but further losses may be in store on a push below this threshold, with the next downside area of interest situated 4,440, and 4,415 thereafter.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL CHART

image2.png

S&P 500 Futures Chart Prepared Using TradingView

US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 10% 8%
Weekly -1% -1% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

DISCLOSURES

FOMC Preview: Hawkish Pause to Reignite the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally?
FOMC Preview: Hawkish Pause to Reignite the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally?
2023-09-18 18:48:16
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Preps for Fed and SARB
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Preps for Fed and SARB
2023-09-18 13:45:34
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
