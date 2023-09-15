Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Struggles Against a Robust US Dollar
2023-09-15 12:00:52
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.
2023-09-15 02:23:35
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline
2023-09-15 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD on the Back Foot Ahead of Massive Week
2023-09-15 10:26:20
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower
2023-09-14 14:00:19
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will a Hawkish Fed Force Tokyo’s Hand Amid FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-15 13:09:07
US Dollar Setups: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD; Major Tech Levels Identified
2023-09-14 17:00:00
More View More
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?

Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

GOLD PRICE FORECAST:

  • Gold prices rebound heading into the weekend, challenging cluster resistance stretching from $1,920/$1,930
  • Despite Friday’s recovery, the fundamental backdrop remains challenging for precious metals
  • Next week, all eyes will be on the FOMC announcement

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Related: Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels

Gold prices (XAU/USD) rebounded on Friday on risk-off sentiment, shrugging off the rise in U.S. Treasury yields ahead of a key FOMC gathering in the coming days. In late morning trading, bullion was up about 0.75% to $1,925 as equity indices took a nosedive, with the Nasdaq 100 down nearly 1% amid widespread weakness in the technology sector.

Despite today's move, the precious metal's advance may be temporary, especially if the Federal Reserve embraces a hawkish position at its September meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged next week, but could leave the door open to additional monetary tightening this year and signal that monetary policy will stay restrictive for an extended period.

With the U.S. economy displaying remarkable resilience, as demonstrated by recent data, the Fed should remain vigilant. Prematurely declaring victory could ease financial conditions dramatically, endangering the progress made on the inflation front thus far. Policymakers are likely aware of this, and as a result, may lean towards a higher-for-longer stance and maximum optionality – a negative outcome for gold.

Elevate your trading prowess with a comprehensive analysis of gold prices, encompassing both long-term fundamentals and technical insights. Get the quarterly guide now!

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After a subdued performance in recent days, gold accelerated higher on Friday, reclaiming its 200-day simple moving average, and threatening to push past cluster resistance in the $1,920/$1,930 region. If the bulls manage to drive prices above this ceiling, buying interest could intensify, paving the way for a potential move toward $1,955. Further strength would then draw attention to $1,985.

On the flip side, if sellers return and catalyze a bearish reversal, initial support is seen around $1,895, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/May 2023 rally. While this zone might act as a robust defensive line against additional declines, a breach below it could amplify downward impetus, setting the stage for a pullback toward the $1,855 mark.

Obtain the expertise required to maintain trading consistency. Grab your copy of the "How to Trade Gold" guide, featuring priceless insights and tips from our team of experts!

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-14 21:25:00
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-13 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023