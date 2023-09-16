 Skip to Content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD’s Fate in Fed’s Hands, EUR/JPY Carves Out Falling Wedge

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD's Fate in Fed's Hands, EUR/JPY Carves Out Falling Wedge

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD AND EUR/JPY FORECAST

  • EUR/USD will exhibit heightened sensitivity to the FOMC monetary policy announcement next week
  • The Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, but may signal one more hike for this year, creating a constructive backdrop for the U.S. dollar
  • Elsewhere, EUR/JPY appears to be carving out a falling wedge, a technical pattern that can have bullish implication for the underlying asset once confirmed

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?

EUR/USD OUTLOOK

EUR/USD lost ground over the last five trading sessions, falling for the ninth straight week to one of its lowest levels since late May.

The euro's downturn accelerated on Thursday following the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. The ECB delivered its 10th consecutive interest rate hike, but signaled that its tightening campaign has ended by recognizing that it has “made sufficient contributions, under the current assessment, to returning inflation to target in a timely manner.”

With markets deeming that the ECB policy rate has topped out, there may be room for EUR/USD to fall further, especially if the Fed takes a divergent approach and suggests more work is required to restore price stability.

We'll gain deeper insights into the FOMC's thinking next week when it announces its September monetary policy decision. The institution is expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged at their current range of 5.25% to 5.50%, but could forecast another hike for this year and signal higher interest rates for longer in the dot plot.

The Fed has been burned several times by false dawns of disinflation, so it will be reluctant to declare victory prematurely and endanger the progress made on the inflation front thus far. This means that policymakers are likely to retain a bias toward a more restrictive stance, creating a bullish backdrop for the U.S. dollar against the euro in the near term.

Elevate your trading game with a deep dive into the euro outlook, incorporating both long-term fundamentals and technical insights. Obtain the quarterly guide today!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After the recent retrenchment, EUR/USD is currently perching above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/July 2023 rally at 1.0610. While this area of high technical importance may act as a strong line of defense against additional declines, a breakdown could unleash significant selling pressure, setting the stage for a move toward the psychological 1.0500 level.

In the event of a bullish turnaround, initial resistance zone spans from 1.0760 to 1.0785. Clearing this barrier successfully might pave the way for additional upward momentum, with the subsequent target resting around the 200-day simple moving average at 1.0840. On further strength, the focus shifts to 1.1025.

Cultivate the skills needed to ensure trading consistency. Grab your copy of the "How to Trade EUR/USD" guide, featuring priceless insights and tips from our team of experts!

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY has been trading inside the confines of what seems to be a falling wedge, a bullish technical pattern formed by two converging downward sloping trendlines that connect a series of lower highs and lower lows.

Confirmation of this configuration materializes when prices successfully breach the upper trendline, a pivotal resistance zone. In the case of EUR/JPY, this crucial area rests at 158.00, representing a make-or-break point for the pair's future trajectory.

Should the bullish scenario come to fruition, we could see a rally towards 159.90. Beyond this level, the spotlight shifts to channel resistance situated around the 161.00 handle at the time of writing.

In the event of a setback, support lies at 156.50. If this floor is taken out, the market bias would turn negative in the short term, paving the way for a possible move toward 153.50, followed by 151.85, as shown in the daily chart below.

Discover the power of crowd sentiment. Download the sentiment guide to understand how EUR/JPY positioning can influence the market direction!

EUR/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -33% -1% -11%
Weekly 7% 0% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

EUR/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

