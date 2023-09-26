 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Gets Some Respite, But Fed Speakers Add to Pressure
2023-09-26 10:57:59
Euro Sets the Stage for an Eleventh Weekly Loss, Where Will EUR/USD Find Support?
2023-09-25 23:00:00
News
Crude Oil Price Update: Last Week’s Pause Pushed Retail Traders to Add Upside Bets
2023-09-24 23:00:00
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
News
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Collapses Below 1.22
2023-09-26 12:27:22
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
News
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/USD remain bearish, USD/JPY bullish as US dollar rises for tenth consecutive week
2023-09-25 09:30:34
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Collapses Below 1.22

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Elevated US Treasury yields buoy dollar.
  • US economic data under the spotlight later today.
  • GBP/USD trades within the oversold zone of the RSI.
GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound sell-off has not stopped post-Bank of England (BoE) and FOMC announcements respectively. The hawkish slant to the Fed’s rate decision of keeping interest rates higher for longer, supplemented by Fed speakers (Kashkari). US 10-year Treasury yields subsequently reached 16-year highs placing additional pressure on cable.

Last week’s miss on UK retail sales and services PMI’s (flash) show signs of a slowing economy particularly after the recent insipid GDP figures. Higher rates are clearly taking its tole on the consumer while global recessionary fears are weighing negatively on the pound. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon added to these concerns highlighting the potential fragility of the US economy should rates reach extreme levels. Stagflation is becoming a real concern for the UK as inflation remains elevated while growth is declining – in stark contrast to the US where growth remains robust.

BoE rate probabilities (see table below) now sees money markets forecast 14bps of additional rate hikes from roughly 23bps just last week. This dovish repricing is limiting GBP bulls from clawing back recent losses against the greenback.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The economic calendar today will keep the US in focus with more Fed speak, housing data and CB consumer confidence (see economic calendar below). It will be interesting to see whether new home sales ticks higher in August as well as if the Fed’s Bowman continues with the aggressive outlook following on from Neel Kashkari.

UK ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above has now dipped below the 1.2200 psychological handle for the first time since March. The pair is well into oversold territory as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) but does not mean a breakdown towards 1.2000 is off the table.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 1.2000

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 71% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect GBP/USD sentiment and outlook!

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

