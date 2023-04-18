GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
EUR/USD Back Below 1.1000 as the US Dollar Picks up an Early Bid
2023-04-17 10:28:03
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Oil Price Update: OPEC Flags Downside Risks to US Summer Demand
2023-04-13 14:15:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Reacts to Real Yield Sensitivity
2023-04-17 07:30:12
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-04-17 08:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
More View More
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises

GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK jobs report reiterates tight labor market conditions.
  • Bank of England under pressure to hike once more in May.
  • All eyes shift to UK inflation data tomorrow.
  • GBP/USD hesitancy is evident around the 1.24 level.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBPUSD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound has managed to creep higher this morning after jobs data beat estimates on multiple metrics. While employment change caught the headlines, average earnings both including and excluding bonuses could heighten inflationary pressures and prompt the Bank of England (BoE) to continue with it’s hiking cycle in their next meeting. Some key highlights from the labor market overview include – Source: Office for National Statistics

  • The economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.4.
  • In January to March 2023, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 47,000.
  • Although earning growth came in higher than expected, total and regular pay fell on the year in December 2022 to February 2023, by 3.0% for total pay and by 2.3% for regular pay. That is, the rise in wage growth is less substantial than it was a few months ago and shows some sign of positivity for the BOE but may not be enough to prompt a pause to their monetary tightening.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Money market pricing for the May meeting now suggests an 82.67% probability of a 25bps interest rate hike from the BoE. That being said, unless tomorrow’s UK inflation figures significantly undershoot, the BoE is most likely to remain steadfast on another rate hike.

Later today, the US building permits report for March is due and after February’s upside surprise, another beat could give the USD some support. To close out the trading day today, the Fed’s Bowman is scheduled to speak on the latest data and views on monetary policy.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILTIEIS

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily GBP/USD price action is flirting with the 1.2400 psychological handle after yesterday’s channel break. The market reaction thus far to labor data shows a more cautious approach due to UK inflation data tomorrow. There should be a more concrete short-term directional bias post-inflation tomorrow.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.2667
  • 1.2500

Key support levels:

  • 1.2400
  • 1.2345

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently equally LONG and SHORT on GBP/USD (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short-positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
China GDP Beats Expectations; Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index To Extend Gains?
China GDP Beats Expectations; Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index To Extend Gains?
2023-04-18 02:23:00
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar
USD (DXY) Update: Manufacturing Data Lifts Downtrodden Dollar
2023-04-17 13:59:35
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 18, 2023