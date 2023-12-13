 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Post-PPI as FOMC Looms
2023-12-13 15:58:46
US Dollar on Edge Before Fed Decision, Technical Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2023-12-12 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Eyes Continued Recovery but Market Participants Remain Cautious
2023-12-11 21:30:20
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
​​​​Dow Edges Lower, while Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Mixed
2023-12-07 12:00:25
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Struggles to Find Support Ahead of Eagerly Awaited FOMC Decision
2023-12-13 13:01:46
Gold Price Forecast: Sellers in Control Following Failed $2000 Retest, FOMC Next
2023-12-12 20:39:45
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: GDP Misses Forecasts, Sterling Dips Ahead of FOMC
2023-12-13 08:13:45
US Dollar on Edge Before Fed Decision, Technical Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2023-12-12 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Chatter Sends Mixed Messages, USD/JPY Softer Ahead of US CPI
2023-12-12 09:37:00
US Dollar Forecast: All Eyes on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-11 19:30:00
More View More
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Post-PPI as FOMC Looms

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Bid Post-PPI as FOMC Looms

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Weak euro area economic data has left the euro vulnerable.
  • Will elevated US inflation prompt EUR selloff?
  • EUR/USD approaches key support zone.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the EURO Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro found some support during the latter part of the European session after dismal eurozone industrial production data (see economic calendar) missed on both YoY and MoM metrics. Yet another data point that reflects a slowing euro economy. Of recent, the euro area has been showing signs minimal improvement and despite some weaker US data, the euro area remains vulnerable to further downside. The pullback gained traction when US PPI missed forecasts and could have a knock-on influence on CPI going forward. PPI is often referred to as a leading indicator as lower producer prices tend to filter through to the price of goods – a net positive for the Fed and its current restrictive monetary policy stance.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT+02:00)

image1.pngimage2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The rest of the trading day will be dominated by US factors, chiefly the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement. Post-PPI, cumulative rate cuts by the Fed for 2024 have increased roughly 6bps to 116bps shown below. Although the Fed is seeing improvement in its goal to quell inflationary pressures, easing too quickly could undo much of the progress. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to pushback against rate cut forecasts (a strategy I believe the European Central Bank (ECB) will adopt as well).

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv

Want to stay updated with the most relevant trading information? Sign up for our bi-weekly newsletter and keep abreast of the latest market moving events!

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD 4-HOUR CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The 4-hour EUR/USD chart above shows two potential bearish indications including a rising wedge pattern as well as a looming death cross (blue). That being said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on both short and longer term time frames remain around the midpoint 50 level, suggestive of hesitancy by EUR/USD traders. Fundamental and technical analysis as outlined above seems to favor the downside short-term, with the long-term trendline support (black) the first port of call for bears.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0900
  • Wedge resistance
  • 1.0800/50-MA (4-hour)

Support levels:

  • 200 MA (4-hour)
  • Wedge support
  • Trendline support

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently neither NET LONG on EUR/USD, with 55% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing).

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect EUR/USD sentiment and outlook.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 0% 3%
Weekly 1% -5% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Forecast: FOMC Communication Pivotal for Australian Dollar
AUD Forecast: FOMC Communication Pivotal for Australian Dollar
2023-12-13 09:58:44
UK Breaking News: GDP Misses Forecasts, Sterling Dips Ahead of FOMC
UK Breaking News: GDP Misses Forecasts, Sterling Dips Ahead of FOMC
2023-12-13 08:13:45
US Dollar on Edge Before Fed Decision, Technical Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
US Dollar on Edge Before Fed Decision, Technical Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2023-12-12 17:30:00
US Inflation in Line with Estimates but MoM CPI Rises, DXY Ticks Higher
US Inflation in Line with Estimates but MoM CPI Rises, DXY Ticks Higher
2023-12-12 13:52:54
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 55m
Last updated: Dec 13, 2023