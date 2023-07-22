Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP’s Path Tied to Fed and ECB Policy Outlook

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – All Eyes on the Fed and ECB Next Week
2023-07-21 12:00:17
Euro Technical Outlook – A Retreat from Lofty Levels. Will EUR/USD Reverse?
2023-07-21 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Outlook: Stronger USD, Yields Prompt a Pullback Ahead of FOMC
2023-07-21 13:00:29
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Positive Retail Sales Temporarily Lifts the Pound
2023-07-21 07:54:41
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Steady After CPI; USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Action
2023-07-21 06:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
More View More
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP’s Path Tied to Fed and ECB Policy Outlook

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP’s Path Tied to Fed and ECB Policy Outlook

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD AND EUR/GBP FORECAST

  • The Fed’s interest rate decision next Wednesday will steal the spotlight in the coming week
  • The ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday will also receive a lot of attention
  • This article looks at EUR/USD and EUR/GBP’s key technical levels to watch in the near term

Most Read: Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

The EUR/USD is likely to experience increased volatility in the coming week, with several high-impact events on the calendar, including the Federal Reserve decision, the second quarter U.S. gross domestic product report, June U.S. Price Consumption Expenditure data, and the ECB monetary policy announcement. While GDP and PCE figures will be scrutinized, central bank pronouncements will undoubtedly be the most important market catalysts to keep an eye on.

KEY UPCOMING MARKET EVENTS

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

In the United States, the FOMC is expected to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at the end of its July meeting on Wednesday. With this decision entirely priced-in, attention will fall squarely on guidance, specifically on whether the institution intends to deliver further hikes in 2023, as it has previously indicated.

Although weaker-than-expected June U.S. inflation figures argue for a less aggressive stance, the central bank may refrain from altering its outlook to keep its options open should price pressures reaccelerate later in the year to the point where further action becomes necessary. The economy has held up remarkably well and defied the doomsayers time and again, so this scenario is quite possible.

If the Fed retains a hawkish bias and resists outside pressure to change course, markets are likely to reprice the Fed’s terminal rate upward, sending Treasury yields, especially those at the front end of the curve, sharply higher. This would be a positive outcome for the U.S. dollar.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the ECB is also seen implementing a 25 basis-points rate rise, but with dovish undertones. With several European policymakers expressing concerns about the risks of excessive tightening and the German economy on the brink of a severe slump, President Lagarde could adopt a firm "data-dependent approach", failing to pre-commit to another hike at the September meeting.

A “dovish hike” is likely to be detrimental to the euro, leading traders to trim bets on further monetary tightening. This could prevent the common currency from extending gains against the US dollar, paving the way for what could be a moderate downward correction in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -1% -2%
Weekly 44% -18% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The EUR/USD reached multi-month highs earlier in the week, but failed to break above Fibonacci resistance at 1.1275. After reaching this ceiling, the bears regained control of the market, repelling the exchange rate towards 1.1080, a key support to keep an eye on in the near term. If this floor gives way in the coming days, we could see a move towards 1.1000, followed by 1.0950 and 1.0840 thereafter.

In contrast, if EUR/USD resumes its advance, initial resistance appears at 1.1180, followed by 1.1275. On further strength, buyers could initiate an assault on 1.1375.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A graph of stock market Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP ANALYSIS

After a period of weakness during the second quarter, EUR/GBP has rallied in recent weeks, but has stalled at confluence resistance near the psychological 0.8700 level. For the pair to continue its rebound in FX markets, the ECB needs to inject upside momentum into the euro, but may not be able to do so given recent rhetoric from key members of the bank.

In the event that EUR/GBP (euro – British pound) fails to reclaim the upper hand and reverses lower, initial support rests around the 50-day simple moving average near 0.8610, but if the bears take out this floor decisively, prices may slump toward the 2023 lows.

Conversely, if EUR/GBP manages to regain its poise and clears overhead resistance at 0.8700 in a clean break, bulls could become emboldened to launch an attack on 0.8800, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September 2022/July 2023 sell-off.

EUR/GBP Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -3% 2%
Weekly -22% 29% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/GBP Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Prices Forecast: XAU/USD and XAG/USD Left Uncertain as Gains Vanish
Gold and Silver Prices Forecast: XAU/USD and XAG/USD Left Uncertain as Gains Vanish
2023-07-22 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at the Mercy of Intervention Talk
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY at the Mercy of Intervention Talk
2023-07-22 02:00:43
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Sinks but US Dollar Might Be Key
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Sinks but US Dollar Might Be Key
2023-07-21 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY Outlooks Diverge
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY Outlooks Diverge
2023-07-21 15:43:56
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
EUR/GBP
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023