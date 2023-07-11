British Pound Setups: GBP/USD Eyes Resistance as EUR/GBP Flirts with Breakdown

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?
2023-07-11 07:58:40
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Will EUR/USD Go Higher?
2023-07-11 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Oil Price Update: Brent Crude Oil Tests Crucial Channel Resistance
2023-07-10 15:30:11
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq, and Nikkei Struggle to Maintain Bullish Momentum
2023-07-11 09:30:33
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
2023-07-11 14:54:17
Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Setups: GBP/USD Eyes Resistance as EUR/GBP Flirts with Breakdown
2023-07-11 16:00:00
UK Breaking News: Wage Growth Keeps Pound Bid
2023-07-11 06:37:50
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-11 10:50:37
Japanese Yen Soars, Sending USD/JPY Lower as Treasury Yields Soften Before CPI
2023-07-10 23:00:00
More View More
British Pound Setups: GBP/USD Eyes Resistance as EUR/GBP Flirts with Breakdown

British Pound Setups: GBP/USD Eyes Resistance as EUR/GBP Flirts with Breakdown

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GBP/USD AND EUR/GBP FORECAST:

  • The hawkish repricing of interest rate expectations in the UK has boosted the British pound in recent weeks
  • Sterling’s outlook remains constructive in the very near term
  • This article looks at key GBP/USD and EUR/GBP’s technical levels to watch in the coming days and weeks
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Hits a Fresh Two-Month Low as Future Rate Hike Expectations Ease

In recent weeks, the British pound has strengthened rapidly against its top peers, boosted by a hawkish repricing of Bank of England’s terminal rate in the face of rampant UK inflation. British CPI, which stood at 8.7% y-o-y in May – the highest level among developed economies, prompted the country’s monetary authority to embrace a more aggressive posture, raising borrowing costs by a surprise 50 basis points to 5.0% at its June meeting.

Persistently strong inflationary pressures, along with signs that the trend is becoming entrenched, will likely push the BoE to hike above 6.0% in the coming months and into 2024, perhaps as high as 6.50% according to market-implied probabilities. The institution led by Andrew Bailey will also have to maintain a restrictive stance for an extended period to prevent second-round effects on prices from spreading through the economy.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve and ECB will soon conclude their tightening campaigns, as inflation is expected to decline comparatively faster in the U.S. and Eurozone than in the UK. This divergence in monetary policy may favor sterling (GBP) in the short term, but could turn into a headwind if the British economy takes a turn for the worse and enters recession, buckling under the weight of multi-year highs interest rates.

Related: Trading GBP/USD - An Overview of the Pound-Dollar Forex Pair

GBP/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 20% 11%
Weekly -21% 21% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After its recent rally, GBP/USD is steadily approaching the upper boundary of a rising wedge at 1.2975. With the market getting stretched and the RSI indicator flirting with overbought conditions, cable may struggle to clear this resistance, but in the event of a breakout, it could gather bullish momentum to charge toward 1.3150 and 1.3290 thereafter.

On the flip side, if sellers regain control and trigger a bearish reversal off current levels, initial support appears at 1.2840, followed by 1.2675. On further weakness, we could see a pullback toward 1.2600, just a touch above the 50-day simple moving average and the lower limit of the rising wedge.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Creating Using TradingView

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -17% -1%
Weekly 1% -5% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After Tuesday’s selloff, EUR/GBP has fallen toward an important floor area around the psychological 0.8500 level. If bulls can’t fend off the current assault on technical support and prices break down below this zone, sellers could become emboldened to launch an attack on 0.8435, followed by 0.8340.

In contrast, if EUR/GBP recovers its poise and manages to bounce off present levels, the first resistance to keep an eye is located slightly below the 0.8600 handle. Upside clearance of this ceiling could attract new buyers into the market, creating the right conditions for a rally toward 0.8650.

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/GBP Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Bulls Force Bear Flag Breakout
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Bulls Force Bear Flag Breakout
2023-07-11 13:58:48
US Dollar Hits a Fresh Two-Month Low as Future Rate Hike Expectations Ease
US Dollar Hits a Fresh Two-Month Low as Future Rate Hike Expectations Ease
2023-07-11 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Setups
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-11 10:50:37
EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?
EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?
2023-07-11 07:58:40
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 11, 2023