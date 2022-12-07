British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Steered by Renewed Dollar Strength

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Outlook Muted Ahead of ECB and Fed Policy Decisions
2022-12-06 10:31:29
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-12-05 18:08:03
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EU Sets Russian Oil Price Cap at $60, OPEC+ Unchanged
2022-12-05 07:20:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow: Key Support Zones Now in Play
2022-12-06 21:05:17
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Silver Tests Key Support
2022-12-06 16:30:00
Gold Price Sinks on ISM Services Surprise, XAU/USD Bearish Technical Warning Eyed
2022-12-06 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Steered by Renewed Dollar Strength
2022-12-07 09:07:06
GBP Update: Spirited Pound May be Losing Ascendency Against the USD
2022-12-06 08:59:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Records its Largest Daily Gain Since Mid-June, More Upside Ahead?
2022-12-06 12:00:23
Crude Oil Ponders Course as Markets Fear the Return of the Fed. Lower WTI?
2022-12-06 06:00:00
More View More
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Steered by Renewed Dollar Strength

British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD Steered by Renewed Dollar Strength

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • US Dollar recovery dents GBP/USD ahead of Central Bank meetings.
  • Chancellor Hunt looks to improve the City of London’s competitiveness.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Driven Higher by the US Dollar

The US dollar comeback continues, aided by better-than-expected US economic data and higher US bond yields. Last Friday’s robust NFP number and this week’s strong US ISM data have fired up expectations that the US economy is stronger-than-expected and that the Fed can be more flexible and ramp up interest rate hikes if needed. The one-year US Treasury currently yields 4.77%, while the two-year UST trades around 4.35%.

The supportive bond market backdrop is helping to push the US dollar higher after the greenback touched a fresh five-month low on Tuesday. The technical setup shows the DXY is trading on either side of the 200-day moving average and is pressing against resistance from a series of prior lows and highs.

US Dollar (DXY) – December 7, 2022

image1.png

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to unveil a host of reforms later this week to help boost the competitiveness of the City of London. According to various media reports, the new Chancellor is looking to pare back ring-fencing rules on the UK’s largest banks and adjust Solvency II rules to boost the insurance sector's competitiveness.

Next week sees a host of major central banks announce their latest monetary policy decisions ahead of the Christmas break. The Fed is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points next Wednesday, while the Bank of England is also expected to hike rates by half-a-percentage point the next day. As always, the post-decision press conferences will need to be followed closely.

For all central bank policy decision dates see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

Cable is trading on either side of 1.2150 this morning, nearly two big figures lower than Monday’s multi-month high. The 200-day moving average is currently propping up cable, while the short- and medium-term moving averages are pointing higher, adding to the positive sentiment seen in the pair over the last few weeks. A break lower would bring the 1.2050 area into play.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – December 7, 2022

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

Retail Traders Remain Net-Short

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -4% -1%
Weekly -5% -4% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 45.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.20 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.12% higher than yesterday and 7.90% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.48% lower than yesterday and 2.68% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Steady Despite GDP Disappointment. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Steady Despite GDP Disappointment. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-12-07 00:30:00
USD/ZAR Grinds Lower – Strong GDP Data, Dollar Weakness Lifts the Rand
USD/ZAR Grinds Lower – Strong GDP Data, Dollar Weakness Lifts the Rand
2022-12-06 15:30:27
USD/JPY Records its Largest Daily Gain Since Mid-June, More Upside Ahead?
USD/JPY Records its Largest Daily Gain Since Mid-June, More Upside Ahead?
2022-12-06 12:00:23
Euro (EUR/USD) Outlook Muted Ahead of ECB and Fed Policy Decisions
Euro (EUR/USD) Outlook Muted Ahead of ECB and Fed Policy Decisions
2022-12-06 10:31:29
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 7, 2022