EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Outlook: EUR/USD Remains in Thrall to Upcoming US Inflation Data
2024-01-11 09:01:09
US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-01-10 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
2024-01-11 12:30:16
Dow and Nikkei 225 rally, but Hang Seng Slips Lower Again
2024-01-09 11:30:01
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 and the US Dollar React?
2024-01-11 01:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 14:41:08
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-01-11 11:16:53
US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-01-10 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation

Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100, Analysis and Charts

​​​Dax maintains upward move

​The index continued to push higher on Wednesday, helping to shrug off Tuesday’s indecisive session, though a fresh push to the previous highs still eludes it.

​However, further short-term gains above 16,800 will reinforce the short-term bullish view and see the 17,000 area tested once again. Above this, the index will sit at new record highs.

​A reversal back below 16,500 is needed to indicate that a deeper pullback is in play.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Germany 40
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -3% -1%
Weekly -1% -4% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Dow continues to climb

​A further strong day on Wednesday built on Monday’s rally, and now the index seems set to target new all-time highs.

​The risk, however, is that the US inflation report this afternoon is stronger than expected. Given the scale of the gains made since October, the index remains vulnerable to a medium-term pullback. Indeed, one might be viewed as healthy, providing some corrective action to an index that has barely stopped moving higher since the beginning of November.

​A reversal back below 37,200 would likely mark the catalyst for additional short-term downside.

DowJones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 rising ahead of inflation data

​This index finds itself on its way to the 17,000 level again, unless a bearish reaction to this afternoon’s CPI comes into play.​Above 17,000 will see the index back at record highs. Bullish momentum has reasserted itself this week, bringing an end to the early January pullback.

​A reversal and closeback below 16,100 would be needed to revive the short-term bearish view.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100 and S&P 500 on Hold while Nikkei 225 Hits a 34 Year High
​​​FTSE 100 and S&P 500 on Hold while Nikkei 225 Hits a 34 Year High
2024-01-10 12:00:21
Dow and Nikkei 225 rally, but Hang Seng Slips Lower Again
Dow and Nikkei 225 rally, but Hang Seng Slips Lower Again
2024-01-09 11:30:01
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Hold above Last Week’s Lows​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Hold above Last Week’s Lows​​​
2024-01-08 11:30:41
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
