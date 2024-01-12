 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
Euro (EUR) Outlook: EUR/USD Remains in Thrall to Upcoming US Inflation Data
2024-01-11 09:01:09
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
2024-01-12 14:00:39
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
2024-01-11 15:30:28
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US banks 4Q earnings preview: What to Expect
2024-01-11 20:00:12
Dax, Dow and Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form Ahead of US inflation
2024-01-11 12:30:16
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
2024-01-11 22:40:00
US Breaking News: Core and Headline CPI Rise – DXY, Gold Reaction
2024-01-11 13:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: UK GDP Rose in November but Remains Lacklustre
2024-01-12 09:06:00
US Dollar Bid as Sticky CPI Poses Dilemma for Fed, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2024-01-11 17:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
More View More
Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

Crude Oil Latest: Heightened Geopolitical Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil Analysis, Prices, and Charts

  • Traders concerned over potential retaliatory attacks.
  • Supply chain fears over further Red Sea shipping disruption.

Learn how to trade Oil with our complimentary guide:

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

Financial markets are pricing in risk premiums to the price of oil after US and UK forces struck Houthi rebel targets in Yemen overnight. According to reports in The Daily Telegraph, US and UK air forces hit more than 60 targets in 16 different locations, including sites in and around airports, military bases, and a Houthi naval base.

image1.png

The Middle East is critically important for global oil supply, with major producers including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and UAE relying on vulnerable transportation routes including the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait next to Yemen. Around 4.8 million barrels of crude oil and refined products flow through this narrow passage each day.

Oil is also benefitting from a marginally lower US dollar after the yield on the rate-sensitive UST2-year fell yesterday, in part on increased haven demand. A weaker dollar makes oil less expensive for foreign buyers, increasing demand and pushing prices higher.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

US crude is currently stuck between two Fibonacci retracement levels, the 61.8% level at $75.64/bbl. and the 78.6% level at $70.36/bbl. A negative 50-/200-day simple moving average crossover on December 22nd continues to weigh down on the price of oil, while the current spot price is bouncing off the 20-dsma and testing the 50-dsma. The chart shows the recent series of lower lows is now broken, while the series of lower highs remains intact until $76.14/bbl. is taken out.

Oil Daily Price Chart – January 12, 2024

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

IG Retail Trader data shows 82.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.71 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 8.62% lower than yesterday and 7.42% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 49.13% higher than yesterday and 18.07% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggestsOil- US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Download the latest Sentiment Report to see how these daily and weekly changes affect price sentiment

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 23% 5%
Weekly -6% 34% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100 at Risk of Larger Correction after Hot US CPI Data. Why?
2024-01-11 22:40:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
Crude Oil Prices Gain As Iran Seizes Tanker Off Yemen, China Trade Data Eyed
2024-01-11 15:30:28
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 14:41:08
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Jan 12, 2024