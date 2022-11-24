 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Looking Ahead to EURUSD Activity, VIX Recharge and Key Market Data
2022-11-24 03:00:41
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Treads Water Ahead of FOMC and US Data Releases
2022-11-23 12:00:24
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Jan 14 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-11-23 17:23:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rally to Resistance – Can Bulls Force the Breakout?
2022-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nosedives Post Fed Meeting Minutes. Will the USD (DXY) Index Push Lower?
2022-11-24 04:30:00
US Dollar Techs Post-Minutes: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2022-11-22 19:55:39
More View More
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap

Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Updates on Russian oil price cap in focus for Brent crude.
  • FOMC minutes limits USD over long weekend.
  • COVID cases in China hit historic highs weakening demand for crude oil.
  • September swing low under pressure once more.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil is trading marginally higher this Wednesday although still relatively depressed due to the news about the G-7 proposal to increase the Russian oil price cap from around $60 to $65-$70. What this means for oil markets is that if this new range is agreed upon, Russia is then unlikely to cut off supply as these prices as would be the case with the $60 level. The reason behind this is the fact that Urals (Russian crude oil) has been selling at these levels relative to Brent crude. This being said, there was no agreement made by the member nations with discussion set to continue today.

In addition, one of the principal aims of the price cap is to financial handicap Russia and will likely have minimal to zero impact for the Russians exhibiting the EU’s preference for supply stability.

Last night, EIA weekly storage data tracked the prior API data set with the stocks change dropping more than expected to 3.69MMbbls but was unable to deter Brent prices.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The USD also weakened yesterday and continues through to today which makes the downward move on Brent that much more significant highlighting the importance of the price cap data. A slew of U.S. economic data were releases yesterday with upside surprises on both consumer sentiment and durable goods orders however, initial jobless claims exceeded forecasts and PMI data missed on all metrics. The much awaited FOMC minutes somewhat disappointed with no new information coming to light but rather reiterating the need for interest rate hike moderation fueling a dollar selloff.

With no U.S. centric economic data for the rest of the week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, volatility may remain subdued unless we see further clarification around the Russian oil price cap as well as possible OPEC member statements addressing the rumored production increase earlier this week.

From a demand-side perspective, China’s COVID cases have reached record numbers today leaving forecasts for the crude oil’s principal consumer depressed until such time as the virus can be contained allowing for lesser restrictive measures.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

image1.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily Brent crude chart reflects the mounting headwinds. I do foresee scope for further downside but price is going to be dependent on OPEC+ next week as well as clarity around the Russian oil cap.

Key resistance levels:

  • $90.00
  • $87.28

Key support levels:

  • $83.51
  • $82.38

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 86% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we settle on a short-term downside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Bid on API and OPEC+ Ahead of Key US Data
2022-11-23 08:06:41
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
Gold Price Latest – FOMC Minutes and Data Key to Short-Term Price Action
2022-11-22 12:00:35
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
WTI Oil Eyeing Deeper Retracement, Downside Risks Remain in Play
2022-11-22 10:33:34
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude