Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
2023-10-26 19:29:02
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
2023-10-30 09:30:07
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
2023-10-30 08:07:51
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
2023-10-26 17:20:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
2023-10-26 15:00:28
Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook – Chart Suggests Higher Prices are Likely

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • A Bullish Pennant breakout is currently being tested.
  • A Golden Cross – 50-/200-day sma crossover has been formed.
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
We have been positive on Bitcoin over the past few weeks due to a cluster of positive fundamental drivers. The main driver is the growing ‘when not if’ decision on a spot Bitcoin ETF with a raft of heavyweight names, including BlackRock and Fidelity, waiting for the SEC to give them the green light. There are currently nine spot Bitcoin ETF applications sitting on the SEC’s desk and the regulator may have to grant all of them at the same time to prevent any one firm from getting a first mover’s advantage.

Bitcoin (BTC) Pumping Back to ETF Rumor High, No Smoke Without Fire?

The technical outlook for Bitcoin looks positive with two bullish indicators seen on the charts. The recent surge higher has seen a Bullish Pennant pattern appear with BTC currently trying to break higher. If a traditional pattern has been made, the October 23rd, $5k candle would be added to the breakout giving a target price of around $40k.

The chart also shows a 50-/200-day bullish crossover (Golden Cross), another potential driver of higher prices. The crossover is seen by some technical analysts as a trigger for higher prices due to the potential for a bullish trend continuation.

The Golden Cross

As long as Bitcoin stays above $32,832 in the short term the move higher should continue. A confirmed sell-off would eye a final target at $30k.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – October 30, 2023

image1.png
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

