Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook – Chart Suggests Higher Prices are Likely

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

A Bullish Pennant breakout is currently being tested.

A Golden Cross – 50-/200-day sma crossover has been formed.

We have been positive on Bitcoin over the past few weeks due to a cluster of positive fundamental drivers. The main driver is the growing ‘when not if’ decision on a spot Bitcoin ETF with a raft of heavyweight names, including BlackRock and Fidelity, waiting for the SEC to give them the green light. There are currently nine spot Bitcoin ETF applications sitting on the SEC’s desk and the regulator may have to grant all of them at the same time to prevent any one firm from getting a first mover’s advantage.

The technical outlook for Bitcoin looks positive with two bullish indicators seen on the charts. The recent surge higher has seen a Bullish Pennant pattern appear with BTC currently trying to break higher. If a traditional pattern has been made, the October 23rd, $5k candle would be added to the breakout giving a target price of around $40k.

The chart also shows a 50-/200-day bullish crossover (Golden Cross), another potential driver of higher prices. The crossover is seen by some technical analysts as a trigger for higher prices due to the potential for a bullish trend continuation.

The Golden Cross

As long as Bitcoin stays above $32,832 in the short term the move higher should continue. A confirmed sell-off would eye a final target at $30k.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – October 30, 2023

