Australian Dollar Forecast: The Battle Continues for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Struggles Against a Robust US Dollar
2023-09-15 12:00:52
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.
2023-09-15 02:23:35
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline
2023-09-15 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: All Eyes on the Bank of England Rate Decision
2023-09-15 16:00:13
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD on the Back Foot Ahead of Massive Week
2023-09-15 10:26:20
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will a Hawkish Fed Force Tokyo’s Hand Amid FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-15 13:09:07
US Dollar Setups: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD; Major Tech Levels Identified
2023-09-14 17:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Forecast: The Battle Continues for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD

Australian Dollar Forecast: The Battle Continues for AUD/USD and AUD/NZD

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • The Australian Dollar is caught in global crosswinds for now
  • Markets have been buying risk assets elsewhere but not AUD/USD
  • Volatility is low. If there’s a Fed surprise this week, will AUD/USD kick-off?

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar eased into the weekend after firming earlier in the week. Overall, the US Dollar made larger gains against most other major currencies last week.

Interest rate markets have been paring back expectations of rate hikes at this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

Interest rate markets are not expecting any change but ascribe around a 50/50 chance of a 25 basis-point hike by the end of the year before an easing in the middle of 2024.

image1.png

Source; Bloomberg, tastytrade

Last Thursday the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its target rate again by 25 basis points to 4.00%.

The commentary in the aftermath was less optimistic about the growth outlook for the Eurozone. Consequently, the markets perceive a potentially less hawkish ECB going forward.

A feature of the market of late has been the decrease in volatility in many asset classes.

The widely watched VIX index continues to trade close to its lowest level since February 2020, just prior to the pandemic. Although on Friday it did tick up slightly.

The VIX and growth-orientated assets, such as the Aussie, often display a negative correlation.

The recent rally of equity indices such as the Nasdaq reflects a healthy appetite for risk-related assets of late. In such an environment, the demand for insurance, seen through the price of volatility, is less.

By historical standards, the Aussie is underperforming relative to where the VIX index is trading.

CHART - AUD/USD AND VIX INDEX

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

Last week saw Australia’s unemployment rate came in at 3.7% in August as anticipated and previously. 65k Australian jobs were added in the month, which was notably above forecasts of 25k.

Unfortunately, 62k of the jobs added were part-time rather than full-time. The participation rate picked to 67.0% from 66.7%.

Looking ahead, the RBA meeting minutes for its meeting from earlier this month will be released on Tuesday. The key events for markets though will be the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

AUD/USD WEEKLY CHART – THE BIGGER PICTURE

Looking at the weekly AUD/USD chart, the price has dipped below a long-term ascending trend line that is part of a Symmetrical Triangle.

On Friday it closed above the ascending trend line but had closed below it in the week prior. This may indicate that there is some uncertainty for direction in AUD/USD for now.

A clean break below it might see bearish momentum evolve. Click on the banner below for more information about breakout trading.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 image3.png

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

AUD/USD remains in a shorter-term descending trend channel after rallying last week to retreat back into the recent range.

It briefly traded above a historical breakpoint at 0.6458 but was unable to sustain the move and it may offer resistance. The 34-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also in the vicinity and might assist in offering resistance.

The price remains below the 34-, 55- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) and they have negative gradients, which may suggest that bearish momentum is intact for now.

Resistance could be at the recent high near 0.6520. Further up, the 0.6600 - 0.6620 area might be a notable resistance zone with several breakpoints and prior peaks there, as well as the 100-day SMA.

On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints and previous lows near 0.6360, 0.6270 and 0.6170.

The latter might also be supported at 161.8% Fibonacci Extension level at 0.6186. To learn more about Fibonacci techniques, click on the banner below.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter
 image4.png

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/NZD DAILY CHART

AUD/NZD is range bound for now and this is typified by the clustering of the 10, 21, 34-, 55-, 100-, 200- and 260-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). They all lie in the narrow window of 1.0810 – 1.0860.

Historically, this bunching typically only lasts a month, or two before directional price action unfolds. It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Friday’s rally saw the price move above all the SMAs and might be the start of a bullish run. A move below any SMA in the near term would negate that perspective.

Friday’s peak of 1.0918 was just shy of the July high of 1.0926 and a move above the potential resistance there may encourage AUD/NZD bulls.

Further up, resistance might be at the breakpoint and prior peaks near 1.1050 and 1.1090.

On the downside, if the price is able to break below all the daily SMAs, support may lie at the recent lows of 1.0780, 1.0732 and 1.0725.

image5.png

Chart created in TradingView

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: How Will US Inflation Data Impact Yields and USD?
US Dollar Forecast: How Will US Inflation Data Impact Yields and USD?
2023-09-10 10:00:00
Gold/Silver Forecast: Real Yields to Drive XAU/USD, XAG/USD
Gold/Silver Forecast: Real Yields to Drive XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2023-09-10 03:00:00
Crude Oil Early September Rally Sets the Stage for Another Monthly Gain?
Crude Oil Early September Rally Sets the Stage for Another Monthly Gain?
2023-09-09 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB to Save EUR/USD Slide? EUR/GBP in Neutral Zone
Euro Forecast: ECB to Save EUR/USD Slide? EUR/GBP in Neutral Zone
2023-09-09 13:00:04
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
AUD/CAD
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
EUR/AUD
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
AUD/CHF
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
AUD/NZD
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023